    ISRO's PSLV C-523 mission to begin on Thursday; know where to watch

    The mission countdown will begin during the day as Isro enters the final preparation and testing phase before the passenger launch.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 6:54 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) will launch three passenger satellites into space aboard one of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) on Thursday. Singapore's three satellites are being launched as part of a contract with NewSpace India Limited.

    The PSLV C-523 mission will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre's Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota at 6:00 PM. The mission countdown will begin during the day as Isro enters the final preparation and testing phase before the passenger launch.

    PSLV-C53 is NewSpace India Limited's second dedicated commercial mission. It will be PSLV's 55th and 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. The PSLV-16 is the 16th launch from the second launch pad. In a new development, Isro will attempt to use the launch vehicle's spent upper stage as a platform for scientific payloads after separating.


    Know where to watch the PSLV-C53 launch
    You can watch the PSLV-C53 mission launch on Isro's website, as it will broadcast the mission live as it lifts off from Sriharikota.

     

    In its launch fairing, the spacecraft will carry three satellites, including the DS-EO satellite and the NeuSAR, Singapore's first small commercial satellite carrying a SAR payload capable of providing images day and night and in all weather conditions.

    PSLV-C53 stands nearly 44.4 metres tall and has a lift-off mass of 228.433 tonnes. The launch vehicle will place the DS-EO satellite in orbit 570 kilometres above the equator.

    Also Read: India's GSAT-24 satellite launched with entire capacity leased to Tata Play

    Also Read: ISRO collaborates with NASA for Space App challenge; know last date to apply, other details

    Also Read: ISRO drops first glimpse of Chandrayaan-3 mission, to launch in August 2022

