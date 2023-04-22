ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

In ISRO’s third launch of the year, the organisation launched the PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites. The passenger satellite took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 14.19 hours on April 22.

India on Saturday, April 22 created a history as it successfully launched the most-awaited PSLV-C55 carrying two Singaporean satellites. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a 44.4-metre-tall rocket at 2:19 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

“Congratulations PSLV and NSIL for this successful launch,” said ISRO Chairperson S. Somnath, while adding that there are “interesting things” lined up in the near future.

According to ISRO, PSLV-C55 is a dedicated commercial PSLV mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for a Singapore-based multinational satellite customer.

Also Read | NASA says 'dead' satellite to crash into earth on April 19; check details

This is a specific commercial mission carried out by the commercial division of ISRO, NewSpace India Limited. TeLEOS-2, a 741 kg main satellite, and Lumelite-4, a 16 kg co-passenger satellite, were both launched by the polar satellite launch vehicle. They are meant to be launched into an orbit with a low inclination that faces east. It is the 16th mission for the PSLV Core Alone (PSLV-CA) type and the 57th flight for PSLV overall. This is PSLV's lightest variant.

This is the third time the PS4 has been employed as a platform for experiments following satellite separations. The platform will have a solar panel mounted around the PS4 tank which will be deployed after confirmation of the stage achieving stabilisation.

Also Read | Are you a blue-eyed person? If yes, you could be a descendant of a single human! Scientists explain