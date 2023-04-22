Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

    In ISRO’s third launch of the year, the organisation launched the PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites. The passenger satellite took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 14.19 hours on April 22.
     

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    India on Saturday, April 22 created a history as it successfully launched the most-awaited PSLV-C55 carrying two Singaporean satellites. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a 44.4-metre-tall rocket at 2:19 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. 

    “Congratulations PSLV and NSIL for this successful launch,” said ISRO Chairperson S. Somnath, while adding that there are “interesting things” lined up in the near future.

    According to ISRO, PSLV-C55 is a dedicated commercial PSLV mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for a Singapore-based multinational satellite customer.

    Also Read | NASA says 'dead' satellite to crash into earth on April 19; check details

    This is a specific commercial mission carried out by the commercial division of ISRO, NewSpace India Limited. TeLEOS-2, a 741 kg main satellite, and Lumelite-4, a 16 kg co-passenger satellite, were both launched by the polar satellite launch vehicle. They are meant to be launched into an orbit with a low inclination that faces east. It is the 16th mission for the PSLV Core Alone (PSLV-CA) type and the 57th flight for PSLV overall. This is PSLV's lightest variant. 

    This is the third time the PS4 has been employed as a platform for experiments following satellite separations.  The platform will have a solar panel mounted around the PS4 tank which will be deployed after confirmation of the stage achieving stabilisation.

    Also Read | Are you a blue-eyed person? If yes, you could be a descendant of a single human! Scientists explain

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA says 'dead' satellite to crash into earth on April 19; check details AJR

    NASA says 'dead' satellite to crash into earth on April 19; check details

    Are you a blue-eyed person? If yes, you could be a descendant of a single human! Scientists explain AJR

    Are you a blue-eyed person? If yes, you could be a descendant of a single human! Scientists explain

    Juice will not detect life on Jupiter but would assess chance of life

    Juice will not detect life on Jupiter but would assess chance of life

    European Space Agency to launch Juice mission When where to watch event LIVE What is it about gcw

    European Space Agency to launch Juice mission: When, where to watch event LIVE? What is it about?

    We are not alone! Astronomy professor certain alien life will be found 'within his lifetime' AJR

    We're not alone! Astronomy professor certain alien life will be found 'within his lifetime'

    Recent Stories

    Marvel Cinematic Universe: Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow done with 'Superhero business' ADC

    Marvel Cinematic Universe: Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow done with 'Superhero business'

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad relives Master Blaster 'peak'-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad relives Master Blaster's 'peak'

    Kerala on high alert after threat letter warns of attack on PM Modi during his visit gcw

    Kerala on high alert after letter warns of attack on PM Modi during his visit

    Disha Patani HOT PHOTOS: Actress posts sexy, alluring pictures on Instagram, leaving fans stunned ADC

    Disha Patani HOT PHOTOS: Actress posts sexy, alluring pictures on Instagram, leaving fans stunned

    Karnataka Election 2023: EC cracks the whip, seizes crores in cash, liquor, gold, silver and drugs

    Karnataka Election 2023: EC hot on the heels of netas to keep poll clean (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon