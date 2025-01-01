From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year (WATCH)

2025 is not just a new year, it's a special year for math enthusiasts. A video that has gone viral on social media unveils the mathematical wonders of 2025, including interesting calculations like 45*45=2025, a perfect square.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 7:52 PM IST

2025 isn't just a new year; it's a year of celebration for math enthusiasts. A video circulating on social media highlights the mathematical wonders embedded in the number 2025. According to the video, 2025 is a remarkable year, with various calculations connecting it to significant mathematical concepts.

One of the key highlights is that 2025 is the first "square year" since 1936. It's the only square year our generation will experience, and the next square year won’t occur until 2116, 92 years from now.

So far, there have been 45 square years in history. The previous perfect square year was 1936, which occurred 89 years ago, followed by 1849, which took place 87 years before that. The sequence of square years began in 1 AD, and as the years increase, the gaps between each perfect square year continue to widen, making each one more significant.

For 2025, this square year marks a fascinating new chapter in the history of mathematics.

What's the mathematical magic?


1. 2025 is a perfect square (45x45=2025). The last square year was 1936, 89 years ago.

2. It's a product of two squares: 92 x 52=2025

3. It's the sum of three squares: 402+202+52=2025

4. It's the sum of the cubes of numbers from 1 to 9: 13+23+33+43+53+63+73+83+93=2025

5. The sum of the first 45 odd numbers is 2025: 1 + 3 + 5 + ··· + 89.

6. Harshad Number: 2 + 0 + 2 + 5 = 9 and 2025 ÷ 9 = 225. Since 2025 is divisible by the sum of its digits (9), it qualifies as a Harshad number.

7. Triangular square: 45 = (9 x 10)/2. 2025 is the square of 45, which is also the 9th triangular number.

8. Sum of three squares: 2025 = 402 + 202 + 52. 2025 can be expressed as the sum of three perfect squares.

9. Kaprekar link: 2025 = 452 and 20 + 25 = 45. If 2025 is split into 20 and 25, their sum is 45, linking it to the Kaprekar property.

 

 

