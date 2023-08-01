Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth, heads towards the Moon; next step on August 5

    Chandrayaan-3 has completed its orbits around the Earth and is now headed towards the Moon, ISRO said in an update. Chandrayaan-3 commenced its 3.8 lakh-km-long journey to the Moon. The Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is planned for August 5. 

    Chandrayaan 3 leaves Earth heads towards the Moon next step on August 5 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    India's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission blasted off on July 14. On Tuesday, August 1, the spacecraft successfully carried out its fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre and finished its loops around the planet.

    Chandrayaan-3 then started its 3.8 lakh kilometre trek to the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the Lunar-Orbit Insertion (LOI) is scheduled on August 5.

    "Chandrayaan-3 completes its orbits around the Earth and heads towards the Moon. A successful perigee-firing performed at ISTRAC, ISRO has injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit," ISRO said in a tweet on Tuesday.

    Also Read | ISRO launches PSLV-C56 with 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota | WATCH

    On July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 was launched from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Since then, it has completed five orbit-raising manoeuvres successfully, advancing towards its ultimate goal—the moon.

    According to an ISRO official speaking to news agency PTI, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft departed from orbiting the earth after the trans-lunar injection (TLI) and is now travelling towards the Moon's vicinity.

    Also Read | NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    On August 23, ISRO had previously said that it will try a gentle touchdown of the lander on the lunar surface. The scientific equipment aboard Chandrayaan-3 is intended to investigate several features of the lunar surface, such as the elemental composition close to the landing site on the Moon, the lunar seismicity, the lunar surface plasma environment, and the thermophysical characteristics of the lunar regolith.

    The total cost of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is Rs 615 crores, which is notably lower than the cost — Rs 978 crores — of Chandrayaan-2. The mission is a landmark in the nation’s journey of space exploration. The spacecraft, upon landing, will be operating for one lunar day which is nearly 14 Earth days.

    Also Read | Chandrayaan-3: Moon's icy terrain poses a formidable challenge

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO launches PSLV C56 with 7 foreign satellites to space from Sriharikota watch gcw

    ISRO launches PSLV-C56 with 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota | WATCH

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    Belgaum's Stellar Contribution: Locally-crafted parts propel Chandrayaan-3's lunar quest vkp

    Belgaum's Stellar Contribution: Locally-crafted parts propel Chandrayaan-3's lunar quest

    Chandrayaan 3 Icy terrain poses a formidable challenge

    Chandrayaan-3: Moon's icy terrain poses a formidable challenge

    Dr Chandrakala Meena The unwanted daughter from Rajasthan who made history in Science

    The 'unwanted' daughter from Rajasthan who made history in Science (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Petrol and diesel price today August 1 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 1: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    64-year-old Indian woman on vacation goes missing from cruise ship

    64-year-old Indian woman on vacation goes missing from cruise ship

    Angus Cloud no more: 'Euphoria' actor passes away at 25; battled drug addiction vma

    Angus Cloud no more: 'Euphoria' actor passes away at 25; battled drug addiction

    Maharashtra Crane accident at Samruddhi Highway construction site in Shahapur

    Maharashtra: 17 dead in accident at Samruddhi Highway construction site in Thane district's Shahapur

    Kerala News LIVE 1 Aug 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin resigns from CPI Palakkad District Council

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon