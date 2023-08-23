Chandrayaan-3: 'All set to initiate landing,' says ISRO; releases control room photos

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, spearheaded by ISRO, is attempting landing on Moon’s South pole at 6:04 PM on Wednesday (August 23). PM Modi will virtually join Chandrayaan-3's live broadcast from South Africa, where he is currently attending the BRICS conference.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, ISRO wrote: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST. Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands. The live telecast of operations at MOX begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST."

The Lander will aim for the southern pole zone of the Moon, which has a wealth of scientific resources and is of interest to explorers of space because relatively few spacecraft have travelled to this uncharted planet.

A senior ISRO scientist has said that “if any factors appear to be unfavourable, then the module’s landing will be postponed to August 27.”