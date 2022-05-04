Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2 Indian student groups win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge

    The STEM Engagement Award in the High School division went to Punjab's Decent Children Model Presidency School. According to a press statement, the team from Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu was named the winner of the Social Media Award's College/University section.

    2 Indian student groups win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    Two Indian student groups have won NASA's 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge, which aims to identify a new generation of prospective space explorers. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced the challenge on April 29 during a virtual awards event, which included 91 teams from 58 institutions and 33 secondary schools.

     

    The challenge asked US and foreign student teams to build, develop, and test a human-powered rover on a route that mimicked the topography found on rocky worlds in the solar system. While navigating the route, the crews also completed mission tasks such as sample recovery and spectrographic analysis. Teams from high schools and colleges participated in a variety of design, documentation, and presentation categories, including the safety prize, project review award, and many more.

    "This year, students were challenged to build a course that would imitate obstacles as if they were competing in Huntsville," said Aundra Brooks-Davenport, activity lead for the challenge at the Marshall Space Flight Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday.

    Also Read | NASA selects six companies for near earth space communications, awards contract worth $278 million

    "Ensuring team safety was a crucial consideration while designing their own obstacles. We are thrilled with the virtual competition and the opportunities it has afforded our teams," According to Brooks-Davenport.

    NASA's Office of STEM Engagement is in charge of the competition. It employs challenges and contests to advance the agency's mission of encouraging students to pursue degrees and employment in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

    Also Read | Was NASA Twitter account hacked? Here's what netizens feel

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO drops first glimpse of Chandrayaan 3 mission to launch in August 2022 gcw

    ISRO drops first glimpse of Chandrayaan-3 mission, to launch in August 2022

    Celestial spectacle: Rare planet parade to light up skies as four planets line up in a row this week-dnm

    Celestial spectacle: Rare ‘planet parade’ to light up skies as four planets line up in a row this week

    SpaceX inks deal to provide Starlink internet service on planes gcw

    SpaceX inks deal to provide Starlink internet service on planes

    NASA selects six companies for near earth space communications awards contract worth USD 278 million gcw

    NASA selects six companies for near earth space communications, awards contract worth $278 million

    Was NASA Twitter account hacked Here s what netizens feel gcw

    Was NASA Twitter account hacked? Here's what netizens feel

    Recent Stories

    football Destination Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria snt

    Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

    International Cricket Council, ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests-ayh

    ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests

    RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent

    RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, Defence ministry clarifies

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, MoD clarifies

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    IPL 2022: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon