    Understanding the role of B vitamins in Neurobion Forte and their importance

    The B vitamins in Neurobion Forte include B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and B12. These vitamins actively support the proper functioning of the nervous system and enhance cognitive functioning.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    Neurobion Forte Tablet is a vitamin B tablet. It is a blend of essential B vitamins that reduces neuropathy symptoms and aids in treating nerve damage. It also helps improve nervous system health, strengthen the immune system, improve metabolism and liver health, and maintain healthy hair and skin. 

    The B vitamins in Neurobion Forte include B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and B12. These vitamins actively support the proper functioning of the nervous system and enhance cognitive functioning. They are essential in nerve transmission and maintenance and help shield and support nerve cells. Regular intake of this tablet assists damaged nerves, boosts immunity, and promotes skin and hair health. Incorporating this tablet into your dietary routine with a balanced diet and regular exercise can help improve your nerve functioning.

    What are the symptoms of Vitamin B deficiency?

    If you do not have enough B vitamins, you may experience the following symptoms:

    • anaemia
    • fatigue or weakness
    • weight loss
    • nerve damage with nerve pain
    • tingling in hands and feet
    • confusion
    • headache
    • memory problems and dementia
    • heart problems
    • poor immunity
    • kidney problems
    • skin problems
    • hair loss
    • liver problems
    • depression

    When to start Neurobion Forte Tablet?

    Neurobion Forte is a supplement that helps prevent vitamin B deficiency, which can cause health problems. Most of us get enough B vitamins from food, but some groups, like older adults, pregnant women, and those with certain health issues, may be at higher risk of deficiency.

    If you already get enough B vitamins from your diet, taking Neurobion Forte might not give you extra benefits like better memory or more energy. Your body gets rid of extra B vitamins in urine because they dissolve in water.

    Signs like fatigue or tingling in hands or feet might mean you lack vitamin B. Neurobion Forte could help if you have a mild deficiency, but serious cases might need stronger treatment.

    If you lack B vitamins, see a doctor for a blood test. They'll determine which B vitamins you need and suggest the right treatment, such as injections if necessary. When prescribed, you can order Neurobion Forte from online medicine home delivery websites at good deals.

    What are the uses of Neurobion Forte Tablet?

    Neurobion Forte Tablet is used as a nutritional supplement that can boost your health in various neurological conditions:

    • Diabetic Neuropathy
    • Diabetic Retinopathy
    • Peripheral Neuropathy
    • Alcoholic Neuropathy
    • Degenerative Diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.
    • Cardiomyopathy (Disease of the Heart Muscle)
    • Sciatica neuritis (Inflammation of the Sciatic Nerve)
    • Neuritis (Inflammation And Swelling of Nerves)
    • Neuralgia (Pain Caused By Damage to the Spinal Nerves)
    • Facial paresis (Weakness or Paralysis of Facial Muscles)
    • Other Cognitive Disorders
    • Algias of Rheumatic And Traumatic Origin
    • Degenerative Conditions of the Spine or Post-surgical Recovery
    • Hemicrania (Severe Headache Affecting One Side of the Head)
    • Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    • Pernicious or megaloblastic anaemia during pregnancy
    • Nausea and Vomiting During Pregnancy
    • Herpes Zoster (Shingles)

    What are the Components of Neurobion Forte Tablet?

    Neurobion Forte Tablet contains the following components:

    Vitamin B1 (Thiamine mononitrate) (10 mg): It helps energise nerve cells. 
    Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) (10 mg): It helps energy production and the metabolism of fats, carbohydrates, and proteins which is important for nerve health.
    Vitamin B3 (Nicotinamide) (45 mg): It helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, to reduce the damage to nerve cells.
    Vitamin B5 (Calcium Pantothenate) (50 mg): It helps synthesise coenzyme A, essential for energy production. 
    Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride) (3 mg): It helps form neurotransmitters for the proper conduction of nerve signals.
    Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) (15 mcg): It helps form the protective covering of nerve fibres.

    What are the Common Side Effects of Neurobion Forte Tablet?

    The most common Neurobion Forte Tablet side effects include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, stomach upset and mild nausea. Taking this supplement with food may  lessen these side effects. If any side effects persist or worsen, contact your doctor regarding the same. Also, mention any existing diseases and other ongoing medications before this tablet is prescribed. 

    What Precautions Should be Followed While Taking Neurobion Forte Tablet?

    • While this tablet can be used during pregnancy for nausea and vomiting, it is important to get B12 deficiency confirmed by blood tests before taking this tablet.
    • Make sure to mention any existing diseases and other ongoing medications should also be before this tablet is prescribed to you. 

    Medicines to Avoid While Taking Neurobion Forte Tablet

    Avoid taking oestrogen-containing medicines, including oral contraceptives (the pill), immunosuppressants (azathioprine), some antiepileptics (phenytoin and phenobarbitone), diuretics (hydralazine),anti-tuberculosis agents (isoniazid), other antiparkinson agents (levodopa), vitamin and mineral supplements, heavy metal antagonist (penicillamine), and amino acids (cycloserin). These medications may alter the safety and effectiveness of this tablet.

    It is recommended that you consult with a doctor before taking Neurobion Forte Tablet to ensure that it is safe for you to use. Although it may be easily available through online pharmacy apps, it is important to seek professional medical advice before consuming any medication.

    Who should avoid taking Neurobion Forte Tablet? 

    Let your doctor know if you the following conditions:

    • Allergy to B Vitamins: If you're allergic to any B vitamins like B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, or B12, or any other ingredients in the tablet, inform your doctor before taking it.
    • Haemophilia: People with haemophilia, a bleeding disorder, should be careful with this tablet. Vitamin B3 (niacin) might affect blood clotting, so talk to your doctor before using it.
    • Intestinal Obstruction or Ileus: If you have intestinal obstruction or ileus, be cautious with Neurobion Forte. This condition slows down the normal movement of the intestines. Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid) can have mild laxative effects, which could worsen your symptoms.

