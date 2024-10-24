This year’s Rising Star Award at Realtek Summit UAE goes to Praveen Pillai

Kerala’s very own Praveen Pillai, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Rising Star’ award at the highly regarded Realtek Summit 2024, held in Dubai.

The event, which brings together some of the most influential figures in the real estate sector, recognized Pillai for his exceptional contributions and breakthrough work in the real estate industry through Macins Contracting and Macins Luxe Properties. The conference welcomed esteemed guests, including the keynote speaker H.E. Khamis Juma Buamim, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Marine & Maritime Industries (DCMMI Emirates) and Chairman & Group CEO of KBI - UAE. The event also featured Guest of Honor H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, a Goodwill Ambassador, Crown Senator at The Royal House of Queen Sheba, and President & Founder of Business Gate, Woman Business Circle & I Am Africa Platform. The event was graced with the presence of Sir Sohan Roy, the Chairman of Aries Group. Their presence added significant prestige to the gathering, inspiring attendees with their insights and achievements.

Mr. Praveen Pillai was also recently honoured with the Young Achiever of the Year Award at the prestigious Middle-East Asia Leadership Awards held in Hotel Marriot Al Jadaf, Dubai. This event celebrates extraordinary achievements by outstanding individuals and companies across the region, making it a significant platform for recognizing leadership excellence. Pillai's recognition underscores his remarkable contributions to business development and sustainable projects, highlighting his exceptional leadership skills.

"I am deeply humbled to receive this award," said Mr. Pillai. "I’m not taking this award as an individual award, I'm giving this award to my entire team at Macins Contracting and Macins Luxe Properties," Pillai said as he dedicated the award to the whole team.

Born to Mr. Prabhakaran Pillai, who worked in Dubai for over a decade in the 1980s, and Mrs. Kala, Praveen Pillai is married to Mrs. Dhanusree Praveen. Pillai relocated to the UAE in 2012, beginning his career at an electrical switchgear manufacturing company before taking on a variety of roles, including Business Project Manager, Director of Development, and Director of Business Development between 2013 and 2022.

Pillai's journey to success culminated in 2014 when he established the Macins Group of Companies, including Macins Contracting. The firm has since diversified into various business sectors, including interior fit-out, electro-mechanical MEP, ELV (Security Systems), steel fabrication, and engineering solutions. With high-profile clients such as EMAAR, Majid Al Futtaim, VOX, and Dubai Municipality, Macins Contracting has cemented its place as a leader in the industry, recently becoming a Tesla Certified Installer.

In 2023, Pillai co-founded AM Health Hub, a medical tourism facility that connects patients with leading healthcare providers across Dubai, Africa, India, and Europe. This venture aims to offer world-class healthcare services, combining Pillai’s visionary approach with the latest advancements in medical tourism.

Expanding his horizons further, Praveen Pillai launched Macins Luxe Properties in 2023. This licensed real estate brokerage in the UAE focuses on offering lucrative investment opportunities while facilitating property purchases and sales in the fast-growing UAE market. His work in real estate through Macins Luxe Properties has solidified his reputation as a transformative leader in multiple sectors.

Upon receiving the ‘Rising Star’ award, Pillai shared his forward-thinking vision: "I would like to provide medical facilitator services to most of the companies present here," emphasising his commitment to expanding healthcare accessibility within the corporate sector.

His achievements not only underscore his entrepreneurial brilliance but also inspire a new generation of young entrepreneurs. Pillai’s success story, from his humble beginnings in Kerala to becoming a global leader in real estate and healthcare innovation, serves as a beacon of determination and passion.

This recognition at the Realtek Summit 2024 is a testament to Praveen Pillai’s impact on the global stage and his dedication to sustainable growth and innovation. His continued efforts through Macins Contracting and Macins Luxe Properties promise to further shape industries and uplift communities, both in India and abroad.

The Realtek Summit 2024, held at Millennium Plaza Downtown Dubai, successfully brought together key figures from the real estate industry for insightful discussions and networking opportunities. Organised by Biz Events Management, the event featured keynote speaker H.E. Khamis Juma Buamim, who inspired attendees with his vision for the future of real estate. The awards ceremony honoured outstanding individuals and organisations, with Praveen Pillai, CEO of Macins Contracting and Macins Luxe Properties, receiving the Rising Star award, and Silvia Eldawi named Woman Personality of the Year. Other notable winners included Damac Properties as Developer of the Year and fäm Properties as Best Real Estate Agency. Sponsored by Housez and Aries Dental and Aesthetic Clinic, the summit reinforced its role as a vital platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration within the real estate community.

