The Malayali Visionary Transforming AI, Automation, and Robotics: Arshad Hisham’s Journey to Excellence

    Arshad Hisham’s story begins in the bustling cities of Kannur and Kozhikode, renowned for their cultural heritage and vibrant economies.

    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    In the rapidly evolving fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, Arshad Hisham stands out as a name that commands respect and admiration. As the founder and CEO of InGen Dynamics, Hisham's journey from Kerala's Kannur and Kozhikode to Silicon Valley and back to India showcases a visionary ahead of his time. When AI was still an emerging field in 2015, Hisham faced significant challenges in persuading partners, investors, stakeholders, and customers of its potential. His remarkable journey highlights his innovative spirit and strong connection to his roots.

    Early Beginnings in Kerala

    Arshad Hisham’s story begins in the bustling cities of Kannur and Kozhikode, renowned for their cultural heritage and vibrant economies. Kannur, famous for its handloom industry and folk-art forms like Theyyam, provided a culturally rich environment that fueled Hisham's early creativity. Kozhikode, historically a major trade hub with a legacy in the spice trade, is known for its progressive educational institutions and thriving intellectual community. Growing up in these coastal regions, Hisham developed a keen interest in technology and innovation. At just 10 years old, he launched his first business, selling physics lab simulations created on a Commodore 64 to his classmates. This early entrepreneurial spirit continued to thrive, leading to several successful ventures throughout his youth.

    A Visionary Leader with Global Impact

    Arshad Hisham is an internationally recognized serial entrepreneur, executive leader, CEO, board member, advisor, educator, managing consultant, investor, engineer, and inventor. He has degrees in Business, Engineering, and an MBA, and has built companies from simple ideas into multimillion-dollar businesses. His work has garnered worldwide press coverage and traction, and he has negotiated complex exit sales to billion-dollar global conglomerates.

    He has served on advisory councils at leading universities such as Cal State East Bay and on the jury selection committee for the prestigious Edison Awards in the US. His work in AI, Automation, and Robotics has been featured globally in publications like Fortune, Forbes, Discovery Channel, IEEE, and Popular Science. As a frequent speaker, he has delivered keynotes at the IEEE Robotics Symposium (Columbia University), Boston Consulting Group’s AI Summit (Chicago), The Walt Disney Company, The City of Tomorrow Summit (92Y) in New York, and the Robo-Business Summit (San Jose).

    He is also a board member, angel investor, and advisor to tech companies in AI, Automation, Cybersecurity, Blockchain/FinTech, and Robotics. Passionate about fostering innovation and driving growth, he empowers entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, India, the UK, and the Middle East. Hisham’s work is referenced by prestigious institutions like MIT, the University of Pennsylvania, and IEEE, and his company was featured in a cover article by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). His products are exhibited at prominent museums worldwide, including the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Culture Centre in Kuwait City.

    As an educator, Hisham designed and developed a comprehensive Engineering Degree curriculum in AI, Automation, and Robotics for the Futurenauts educational initiative, now taught in top engineering colleges globally. He regularly appears on global podcasts and international press outlets discussing AI, IP, education, automation, and robotics. Hisham is honored to be a member of the Cranfield 50, an elite group of top 50 alumni from Cranfield, a top business school. He also serves as an Executive-In-Residence at Cranfield School of Management and is an Edison Award Silver Medalist. Arshad is also an NIT Calicut graduate.
     

    Founding InGen Dynamics

    In 2015, Hisham founded InGen Dynamics to harness the power of AI, Automation, and robotics to improve human life. What began as a visionary idea quickly became a leading global enterprise. Convincing partners, investors, and customers of AI’s potential was challenging, but Hisham’s unwavering belief in his vision propelled him forward. Under his leadership, InGen Dynamics developed innovative products like Sentinel, Aido, and Kaiser.Haus to enhance everyday living.

    Bridging Global Innovation with Indian Roots

    Despite his global success, Arshad Hisham has remained connected to his Indian roots. Establishing operations in Kerala and Bengaluru highlights his commitment to leveraging India’s tech ecosystem. The “InGen Deep Space Nine Station: The Future of Work” hub in Kozhikode exemplifies his vision of blending advanced technology with eco-friendly practices in a 15,000-square-foot facility inspired by the Star Trek universe.

    Pioneering AI, Automation, and Robotics Education, Launching a B. Tech degree as an Educator and K12 education with Futurenauts Junkbot in 600+ Schools

    Hisham’s influence extends beyond business and into education. In collaboration with partners, InGen Dynamics launched the Futurenauts initiatives, offering comprehensive education in AI, Automation, and Robotics. This program aims to bridge the skills gap in the tech industry by providing theoretical and practical knowledge to aspiring professionals. Participants gain hands-on experience in algorithms, machine learning, robotics design, and automation processes, preparing them for successful careers.

    One of Hisham’s most satisfying accomplishments has been spearheading a B. Tech degree program in AI, Automation, and Robotics. This initiative includes TEDx talks, multimodal teaching, practical industrial projects, and lab-based work with two mini-projects per semester starting from the third semester.

    Additionally, InGen Dynamics and Junkbot have joined forces to launch Futurenauts Junkbot, an ambitious educational initiative designed to revolutionize K12 learning on a global scale. Backed by an extensive network of over 600 schools, this collaboration has already reached 100,000 young inventors, delivering over a million hours of training to more than half a million students.

    Building a Better Future

    InGen Dynamics stands as a beacon of inspiration, driven by a mission that emphasizes technological excellence, sustainability, and community welfare. Under Arshad Hisham’s guidance, the company is not only shaping the present but also paving the way for a future that is more creative, efficient, and environmentally conscious. His vision and dedication illustrate the transformative power of AI and robotics, demonstrating how a Malayali entrepreneur can make a significant impact on the global stage.
     

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
