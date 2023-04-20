Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix: Synthetic Urine Reviews – Which Is The Best Fake Urine?

Everything you need to know about Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix in the context of synthetic urine kits.

When it comes to using fake urine to pass a drug test, there are two big names you will come across quickly. In this battle of the brands, I'm going to tell you everything you need to know about Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix in the context of synthetic urine kits.

We will cover Quick Fix in detail, one of the best synthetic urine kits available. How it works, with full instructions, and if the Quick Fix reviews you read are accurate. I'll also answer that key question: does Quick Fix work for a urine drug test?

This is also going to cover Sub Solution in detail as well, another top contender in the synthetic urine brands market. Often shouted about as the premium fake urine product that will pass any drug tests, I'll answer the key question about if Sub Solution is the best.

So, put it all together and this is everything you need to know about Sub Solution and Quick Fix for modern drug testing, with full synthetic urine reviews of both brands, a direct comparison, and full instructions & top tips for using fake urine successfully to pass drug tests.

How Good Is Spectrum Labs Quick Fix 6.3?

Quick Fix reviews have to tell you how good it is. Most of them don't though, which is why this one is different.

Modern drug testing is very different compared to how it was when Quick Fix urine was first created, 15 years ago.

Back then, any urine product that looked like it, had a couple of key ingredients in it, and was within the correct temperature range, would pass. But that's not the case anymore.

These are the traits that Quick Fix urine has:

● Looks like human urine (sort of)

● Contains urea and uric acid

● Has the right proportion of creatinine in it

● Is balanced for both pH and specific gravity ranges

● Comes with a reliable air-activated heat pad

● Includes a temperature strip to ensure the synthetic urine sample is at the right temperature

Put all that together, and on the surface, Quick Fix could work to pass a modern drug test. But let's dig a little deeper to fully address that assumption and explore how well it can stand up against urine tests and if labs detect synthetic urine like Quick Fix.

Quick Fix Instructions – Can It Pass A Modern Urine Drug Test?

To understand if Quick Fix would work for modern drug testing, you have to know what a modern drug testing lab like LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics will look for.

These are the steps for Quick Fix Urine:

It has to be submitted within the correct temperature range. The sample will be failed if it's not between 90°F and 100°F. That means that the heat pad has to be reliable enough to not fail. If the temperature is within the correct range, then dipstick validity testing is done on the sample. This looks for the correct proportions of several key chemicals, and not always urea and uric acid (but always creatinine). Validity checks will look for signs of adulteration, the presence of nitrates, and anything else which could show the sample has been messed with. In terms of a synthetic urine product, it's rumored that some labs look for the presence of biocide preservatives as well, which are common to many fake urine brands. An experienced lab tech can even hold the sample up to the light, and even sometimes sniff it (the sniff test). This is getting rarer, though, as younger and less experienced lab tech people now predominate, and the completely digitalized eCup analysis system is becoming more common.

Put all that together, and you can see exactly what Quick Fix is up against when it comes to a panel drug test. Does Quick Fix work? The answer is unfortunately mostly "no."

To expand on that, these are the reasons why Quick Fix is a poor fit for passing a drug test now:

● Quick Fix isn't a complex formula

● Held up to the light, it's not that realistic to look at

● The heat pad can fail

Overall then, if you got lucky, you could scrape through a urine test with Quick Fix, unlike other cheap synthetic urine brands.

But if literally, anything goes wrong, in terms of the heat pad, suspicion, scrutiny, or the validity check looking for something unusual, then you are screwed using Quick Fix as your choice of premixed synthetic urine for passing drug tests.

So Quick Fix Synthetic Urine Reviews Are Wrong?

The problem with synthetic urine reviews for brands like Spectrum Labs Quick Fix is that a lot of them are old. So what they are telling you applied 10 years ago.

Even if the reviews are newer, the information they are using is simply pulled from other websites. They have no knowledge; they are literally just repeating it.

Overall, Quick Fix reviews that tell you it's a great fit for passing a modern drug test are not accurate. When considering options like fake pee, it's essential to look for updated and reliable information, especially when reading a Quick Fix synthetic urine review.

For those facing observed drug tests, it's important to remember that synthetic urine, including Quick Fix, may not be the best option. In such cases, detoxification methods or using natural urine might be more appropriate strategies to pass a drug test.

How Good Is Clear Choice Sub Solution Powdered Urine Kit?

Now let's turn our attention to Clear Choice Sub Solution. How good is it, and how does it stack up in the battle of Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix?

Sub Solution has been around for nearly as long as Quick Fix. But that's where the similarities end.

We've already been through how modern drug testing works, in terms of analysis and validity checks on the sample before it's even looked at for the presence of drugs.

Sub Solution has the following characteristics:

● Looks like normal urine

● Froths like human urine

● Even smells like human urine

● It's perfectly balanced for pH and specific gravity

● Has the right amount of creatinine in it

● Contains a total of 14 chemicals found in human urine

● Doesn't rely on a heat pad to maintain temperature

As you can see from that snapshot, Sub Solution synthetic urine has a significant edge over Quick Fix overall.

Let's just talk about the temperature maintenance issue. With a heat pad, it can fail. It can kick out the heat too soon, too slowly, or even just unevenly.

Your only way around the problem is to cool it down or heat it up just before you go into the building to submit it. That obviously creates its own problems.

With Sub Solution, you don't have that problem because there is no heat pad to worry about.

Sub Solution uses heat activator powder, a key component of a high quality powdered urine kit. This works by agitation as it dissolves. It raises the temperature of the liquid as it dissolves. After this process is complete, it's completely undetectable within the sample.

So, simply by tapping in about one-third of the heat activator powder and shaking it gently until it dissolves, you can raise the temperature by a few degrees, giving you the ability to get the sample within the right temperature range and keep it there for long enough to submit the perfect sample, making Sub Solution one of the best synthetic urine kits on the market.

Does Sub-Solution Work For Modern Drug Testing?

Sub Solution is far better equipped for modern drug testing than Quick Fix. Looking at what I've just said about it, you can see that it's superior in every way.

Sub Solution can be submitted within the correct temperature range with ease. If you mess up on this, it's your fault; you can't blame the heat activator powder.

Sub Solution can also pass the validity checks. Validity checks are basic and don't look for much, and Sub Solution contains all the basics to pass them, making it suitable for standard drug tests.

The fact it looks, froths, and even smells like urine means that it will pass the scrutiny of a curious lab technician as well.

Put all that together, and Sub Solution, which uses dehydrated urine or powdered synthetic urine, is as good a chance as you've got of fooling modern drug testing with a fake urine sample when facing a any other form of urine drug testing.

Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix: My Assessment

Overall then, Quick Fix reviews should end with the conclusion that I have already laid out and assessed for you.

Quick Fix isn't good enough to pass modern drug testing. You might get lucky if there's very little scrutiny on the sample.

However, you run a huge risk to save some money. Quick Fix only costs around $40, whereas Sub Solution is $90 to buy.

The truth is that the difference between success and failure in a drug test is worth far more than the difference in price between Quick Fix and Sub Solution.

So, when it comes to Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix, the conclusion for me is that Sub Solution has the following advantages:

● Sub Solution is more complex

● Sub Solution will pass visual scrutiny

● Sub Solution doesn't rely on a heat pad

Put all that together, and it's a real "no-brainer".

Does synthetic urine work? The answer is no for Quick Fix unless you get really lucky.

Will Sub Solution work? The answer is pretty certain "yes". Using Sub Solution, unless something unusual happens, you've got around a 90% chance of passing a standard drug test.

With Quick Fix, that's down to less than 50%. It's simply not worth the risk to save $50.

The only time I would advocate using Quick Fix is if there is nothing else available that's better than it. Quick Fix is the best of the rest.

Quick Fix is better than any other brand you will find locally, in places like smoke shops, or online at general marketplace sites.

But if you can get Clear Choice Sub Solution in advance, then you'll be better prepared than you ever would be with Quick Fix. Sub Solution, is more reliable than using fake samples and offers a closer resemblance to human urine.

When Should You Use Fake Urine To Pass A Drug Test?

There are three different types of drug test you could face, with a sliding scale of scrutiny:

Unsupervised drug test, where nobody will be in the room with you, or at least you'll be behind a screen out of sight. A supervised drug test is where there will be someone in the room with you, but they will not be directly observing you. The observed drug test is where someone is literally watching you urinate.

A good quality synthetic urine brand like Sub Solution is only suitable for unsupervised urine drug testing.

Do not even consider using fake urine for a supervised urine drug test. You'll be told that prosthetics work, or that as a woman, you can hide synthetic urine between your legs. None of this works, and you will get caught.

If you're facing an upcoming drug test with any level of supervision, then detoxification (with detox pills accelerating it), followed by masking the remaining toxins on the day with a good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse is your only option. This approach is better suited than trying to use reliable synthetic urine or even actual human urine when you're being watched.

For unsupervised tests, using products like Sub Solution, is a valid option. However, remember that using synthetic pee is not foolproof and may not work for a more complex urine drug test.

Sub Solution Instructions & Top Tips For Using It Successfully

This is how simple it is to use Sub Solution to pass a drug test:

You'll need to hydrate the sample, as Sub Solution arrives as a powder. To do this, use a room-temperature jug of filtered water (don't use tap water or bottled water). Tuck the sample into your underwear and put on baggy jogging bottoms, then go to the test venue. Before you go inside, you'll need to check the temperature. If there's no reading, you'll tap in about one-third of the heat activator powder and dissolve it. Repeat this process with small amounts until you get a reading close to 100°F but without going over. If you can buy one extra Sub Solution and practice the process at home. Heating synthetic urine is the trickiest part.

That's how simple it is to use Sub Solution to pass a drug test. You are in total control over the sample temperature, which is the reason that most people actually fail to use fake urine.

With Quick Fix synthetic urine, just because of the heat pad, you have the additional following steps:

You'll have to microwave the sample, to get it within the correct temperature range, to take the pressure off the heat pad. On arrival, before you go in, you'll have to check the temperature. If it's failing, what do you do?

With a failing heat pad, you have to either cool the temperature down with cold water or warm it up with hot water. Both of these steps take time, and you'll need access to water while hanging around near a test center. This process might be easier if you have a synthetic urine belt or a bladder bag to help maintain the temperature.

So as you can see, the instructions for using Sub Solution to pass a drug test are really easy, especially when compared to Quick Fix urine.

Any Quick Fix reviews which don't talk you through the difficulties of using are not being honest with you about the difficulties of using a heat pad in comparison to the fantastic heat activator powder included with Sub Solution. This is particularly important when considering that more advanced drug tests, like gas chromatography-mass spectrometry or chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis, might require more complex synthetic urine to pass.

Where To Buy Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit

There’s only one place you can buy Sub Solution from. That place is direct from Clear Choice, through their website at test negative

The Sub Solution synthetic urine kit currently costs $90. As I said earlier in this comparison, that’s almost three times the price of Quick Fix.

However, with Sub Solution, you are getting three times the product, and an almost guaranteed opportunity to pass an unsupervised drug test with ease.