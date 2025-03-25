Rivalries to Watch in IPL 2025

Read Full Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just about cricket; it's about intense rivalries that bring out the best in teams and players. With IPL 2025 set to be another thrilling season, some of the most anticipated matchups will define the tournament. Here are the biggest rivalries to watch. Follow the biggest rivalries of IPL 2025 on Zuplay.com.

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Kohli vs KKR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, was a kick off in grand style with a blockbuster opening clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with a commanding seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, finishing the chase with a whopping 22 balls to spare. In what was billed as a highly anticipated opener, RCB outclassed the home side in all departments, signaling the beginning of a new era under captain Rajat Patidar.

2. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – The El Clásico of IPL

The most iconic rivalry in IPL history, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shared a fierce battle for supremacy. Both teams have multiple IPL titles, legendary players, and a passionate fan base. With Rohit Sharma now playing for CSK and Suryakumar Yadav leading MI, this contest has a new layer of excitement in 2025. CSK won the first match on 23rd March by 4 wickets.

3. Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals – Battle of the Titans

Ever since Gujarat Titans (GT) entered the IPL, their clashes with Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been electrifying. With Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in RR’s ranks against Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill’s GT, this matchup promises high-octane action. All eyes will be at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9th to watch this match.

4. Lucknow SuperGiants vs Delhi Capitals – Pant’s Redemption Battle

Rishabh Pant’s return to IPL 2025 makes Lucknow SuperGiants vs Delhi Capitals a rivalry to watch. With Pant now leading LSG against his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, and stars like David Warner and Prithvi Shaw in DC’s lineup, this game will have an extra edge. On March 24th this match will keep everyone hooked to the TV screen.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings – The Underdog Battle

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been underdogs striving for IPL glory. With strong squads featuring the likes of Shreyas Iyer for PBKS and Aiden Markram leading SRH, expect close encounters filled with high-scoring chases. This match will take place in Hyderabad on April 12, 2025.

6. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Southern Derby

Whenever CSK and RCB meet, the intensity is unmatched. These two teams from South India always have an interesting edge. The rivalry between Dhoni’s CSK and Kohli’s RCB has been one of the most celebrated ones, and even with leadership transitions, fans will be eager to witness this epic battle. This high octane match will be played in Chennai’s M A CHidambaram stadium on March 28th at 7.30 PM (IST).

7. Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans – Champions vs Contenders

With Gujarat Titans emerging as a powerhouse in the IPL, their contests against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians have gained significance. Shubman Gill’s GT vs MI’s explosive batting lineup, featuring Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, will be a battle worth watching. On 29th March, Mumbai Indians will clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

8. Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings – Northern Rivals

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings share a history of thrilling encounters filled with last-over finishes. Both teams boast aggressive batting lineups and formidable bowling attacks. With Samson leading RR and Iyer at the helm of PBKS, their face-off in IPL 2025 promises to be another unforgettable chapter in their rivalry. This much-anticipated game is set for April 5th in Chandigarh.

The IPL 2025 season is shaping up to be a spectacle filled with fierce rivalries, legendary battles, and new narratives. With high-profile transfers, rising stars, and veteran legends taking center stage, cricket fans are in for an exhilarating ride. These rivalries add to the drama and thrill of the tournament, making every match a must-watch. Keep an eye on these clashes on Zuplay.com as they will define the road to IPL 2025 glory!

