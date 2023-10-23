Parimatch Bonus Code 2023, Use BONUSVIP

Using the Parimatch bonus code: BONUSVIP will help you get amazing welcome bonuses for casino games and sports betting at Parimatch. Read this for more!

Parimatch Bonus Code: BONUSVIP - Best Bonus Offers in India

Using our Parimatch bonus code BONUSVIP while opening your account will see you get amazing offers, whether you're a punter or a casino player. In this piece, you'll find out how you can get up to a 150% welcome bonus that will see you earn up to ₹105,000 for slots or ₹20,000 for sports betting. Think that's all? Read this for more surprises!

Parimatch Bonus Code BONUSVIP: 150% up to 105,000 INR

Check the table below for the amazing offers that you get when you use our promo code BONUSVIP when opening your Parimatch casino account. The promotions are available to both casino players and punters.

Welcome Offer Value Parimatch bonus code 1. Sports Betting Welcome Bonus Get 150% up to ₹30,000 on your first deposit BONUSVIP 2. Slots Welcome Bonus Get 150% casino bonus of up to ₹105,000 BONUSVIP 3. ICC Welcome Bonus Get 500% up to ₹100,000 BONUSVIP 4. IPL Cashback Claim 5% cashback of up to ₹3,000 when you bet on Indian Premier League BONUSVIP

Using the latest Parimatch bonus code BONUSVIP will not only see you receive up to 150% welcome bonuses for sports and slots respectively. You can also get the 500% ICC welcome bonus package.

How to Use the BONUSVIP Promocode

Parimatch India is one gaming destination that has the interest of its audience at heart. Whether you prefer to bet on sports or you're a classic casino gamer, promotional offers are waiting for you. However, before you can claim these bonuses, you must use the latest Parimatch bonus code BONUSVIP during registration for a smooth ride. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use the promo code:

Visit the official India Parimatch website by clicking on the link. If you're using your mobile phone, you'll see "Log in" and "Sign Up" at the top of the screen. Click on "Sign Up". On the registration page, choose if you want the Welcome bonus for Slots or Sports Betting. Enter your phone number. Ensure that you provide your correct phone number as a verification code will be sent to it. Create a password that you'll easily remember. The password has to contain up to 8 characters with at least one digit (0 - 9), one lowercase alphabet, and one uppercase alphabet. We advise that you add at least one special character to make the password stronger. After that, you'll see a tab showing "I have a Bonus Code" Click on the plus sign (+) in front of it and enter the code BONUSVIP. Tick the box below to agree to Parimatch terms and conditions and to prove that you're up to the age of 18 years. Crosscheck what you have filled in to confirm that you have provided the right information. Once you're good, click on "Sign Up". Enter the verification code sent to you, and you'll be logged into your new Parimatch account. Before you can start playing, you'll need to deposit. This can be done by clicking on "Deposit" which you'll see at the top of the screen. Choose the deposit method that you want and enter the amount that you want to deposit. Ensure that it is up to the minimum deposit for receiving the welcome bonus. After you've successfully made a deposit, you'll receive the bonus. Start playing the eligible games and meet the wagering requirement in the time limit. Once you successfully meet the wagering the bonus’s wagering requirements, withdraw and enjoy your money.

Bonuses With Promocode

Now that you know how to use the promo code to claim bonuses at Parimatch India, we'll now take an in-depth look at the main welcome bonuses one after the other. We'll look at terms and conditions such as eligibility, minimum deposit, wagering requirement, time limit, eligible games, maximum offer, etc.

Sports Betting Welcome Bonus: 150% Match Deposit Bonus Up to ₹20,000

Players who selected the Sports betting welcome bonus before using the parimatch bonus code BONUSVIP to open their new Parimatch account will receive a 150% bonus of up to ₹20,000. In the list below are all the terms and conditions for this bonus:

Eligibility: Only new players who choose the sports betting bonus can receive this offer. Returning players cannot receive it. The bonus can only be used on sports betting and cannot be used in playing BetGames, TVBET, Live Casino, Casino New, and Virtual Sports. Once you claim this one, you cannot claim another welcome bonus.

Minimum Deposit: The minimum deposit to qualify for this bonus is ₹200. This means that a deposit that is less than ₹200 cannot qualify for this bonus. For example, if a player makes a first deposit of ₹150, they will not be eligible to receive this bonus.

Wagering Requirements: The wagering requirements of the sports betting welcome bonus at Parimatch is 16x. E.g., a player who deposits the minimum of ₹200 will receive ₹300 and must wager ₹4,800 (₹300 x 16) before a withdrawal can be made.

Eligible Odds: Since it is a sports bonus, all sports count toward meeting the wagering requirements. However, only single bets of odds not less than 1.90 count when meeting the wagering requirement. If for any reason a single bet of say 1.45 odds is placed, it will not be a qualifying bet. Parlay and System bets don't participate in wagering.

Time Limit: The time limit for this bonus is 14 days. The counting doesn't start from the day you claim the bonus, rather, it starts from the day you open your new Parimatch India account. If the wagering conditions aren't met within these 14 days, the bonus and winnings attached will be forfeited.

Maximum Bonus Amount: The maximum bonus amount for the Parimatch sports betting welcome bonus is ₹20,000. The maximum deposit should be around ₹13,500 to receive the maximum bonus of ₹13,500. Any deposit that's more than that amount will only attract the maximum bonus of ₹20,000.

Slots Welcome Bonus: 150% Match Deposit Bonus Up to ₹105,000

Casino players are not left out of the Parimatch goodies. Choose the Slots welcome bonus before registering with our parimatch bonus code "BONUSVIP" to receive this offer. The bonus is a 150% match bonus that can see you get up to ₹105,000 that can be used on the slot machines as determined by Parimatch. Let's look at the T&Cs of this bonus:

Eligibility: To be eligible for the Parimatch Slots welcome bonus, players must select the bonus when registering their new account. It is available to only new players as existing players cannot receive the bonus. It can only be used to play slot machines and cannot be used in sports betting. New players who claim the Slots welcome bonus are not eligible to claim any other welcome bonus.

ICC Welcome Bonus: 500% Up to ₹100,000

The ICC Welcome bonus is a 3-in-1 bonus for new players that can see you get a 500% deposit match, up to a maximum of ₹100,000. The bonus is split between Sports, Slots, and Live Casino Bonuses as shown in the table below.

ICC Bonus Percentage Maximum Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirements Time limit Sports 250% ₹10,000 ₹200 16x 7 days Slots 150% ₹50,000 ₹200 40x 30 days Live Casino 100% ₹40,000 ₹200 60x 7days

The ICC Bonus for sports is a 250% bonus that can see you get up to ₹10,000. You need to deposit at least ₹200 to get it. With the minimum deposit, you will receive ₹500. If you deposit more you'll get more bonus up to a maximum of ₹100,000. The total bonus must be wagered 16 times within 7 days. Unlike the regular sports bonus, the ICC Sports welcome bonus allows you to bet both on parlays and single bets. For parlays, you must pick up to 3 events with each event not having less than 1.40. Single bets have a minimum odds of 1.90.

The ICC bonus for slots is a 150% bonus for anyone who deposits up to ₹200. The maximum bonus amount is ₹50,000. The minimum deposit will result in a ₹300 bonus. Before you can withdraw, you must have wagered the bonus a total of 40 times within 30 days of receiving the bonus. The maximum that can be withdrawn from the ICC slot bonus is 3 times the bonus. E.g. If you're given a bonus of ₹300, the maximum withdrawal will be ₹900 (₹300 x 3). It can only be used for playing slot machines.

The ICC bonus for Live Casino is a 100% bonus that can see new players get up to ₹40,000. With as low as ₹200, players can get a 100% match of what they deposit. The bonus can only be used on Live Casino games and it must be wagered 60 times within 7 days. However, the maximum withdrawal with this bonus is x1 the bonus. For example, a ₹200 bonus can only attract a maximum of ₹200.

How to Bet with the Promocode

Betting with the promocode BONUSVIP is very easy. The main thing is that you should use the code when creating your new Parimatch account. The next thing you need to do is to read the bonus terms and conditions before you go ahead to deposit. After you have done that, ensure that you activate the bonus by making a qualifying deposit. Once you have done these, you're ready to meet the wagering requirements. Let's take a look at how you can complete this for both the Sports welcome bonus and the Slots welcome bonus. The concept from these two bonuses can be used for the ICC Welcome Bonus.

Sports Welcome Bonus: Meeting Requirements

These are the most important things to do to meet the wagering requirements with this bonus:

Place only single bets: The first thing you should do is place bets on only single outcomes. Multiple outcome bets do not count and if bets are placed on those, they'll be unregistered in meeting the wagering requirements.

The first thing you should do is place bets on only single outcomes. Multiple outcome bets do not count and if bets are placed on those, they'll be unregistered in meeting the wagering requirements. Ensure the option is up to 1.90 Odds: Every bet that you place must not be less than 1.90 odds. This can be selected from any sport of your choice. You can place bets if the odd is equal to or more than 1.90 and it will count. Examples of qualifying odds are 1.91, 2.30, 4.05, etc. Examples of non-qualifying odds are 1.88, 1.40, 1.12, etc.

Every bet that you place must not be less than 1.90 odds. This can be selected from any sport of your choice. You can place bets if the odd is equal to or more than 1.90 and it will count. Examples of qualifying odds are 1.91, 2.30, 4.05, etc. Examples of non-qualifying odds are 1.88, 1.40, 1.12, etc. Place 16 times the bonus received: If you deposit the minimum amount of ₹200, you'll get a bonus of ₹300. The amount and odds that you wager on each bet will determine how many bets you'll have to place before meeting the wagering requirements. For example, if you place only bets of ₹100 and you bet on only 2.00 odds, you'll have to have placed a total of 24 bets before you meet the wagering requirement. (₹100 x 2.00 x 24 = ₹300 x 16 = ₹4,800).

If you deposit the minimum amount of ₹200, you'll get a bonus of ₹300. The amount and odds that you wager on each bet will determine how many bets you'll have to place before meeting the wagering requirements. For example, if you place only bets of ₹100 and you bet on only 2.00 odds, you'll have to have placed a total of 24 bets before you meet the wagering requirement. (₹100 x 2.00 x 24 = ₹300 x 16 = ₹4,800). Meet requirements within 14 days: In the example above, you need to complete the 24 bets within 14 days. Now, it's important to tell you that you don't have to win every bet that you place. You just have to wager a total amount of up to 16 times the bonus you received. Remember that you have to complete it within 14 days. You don't even need up to 14 days to complete the wagering. It can be done in about 7 days.

In the example above, you need to complete the 24 bets within 14 days. Now, it's important to tell you that you don't have to win every bet that you place. You just have to wager a total amount of up to 16 times the bonus you received. Remember that you have to complete it within 14 days. You don't even need up to 14 days to complete the wagering. It can be done in about 7 days. Withdraw your winnings: Once you have met the wagering requirements within the specified time, you'll be allowed to withdraw your winnings.

Slots Welcome Bonus: Meeting Requirements

Once you've made a qualifying deposit for the Slots welcome bonus, you can follow these steps to successfully withdraw your winnings:

Wager on eligible slots only: You can only place bets on the games that are eligible for this bonus. Playing games that are illegible will not count in meeting the wagering requirements.

Wager 30 times the bonus received: To withdraw your money, you must wager the full bonus amount by 30x before a withdrawal can be made. For example, if you receive a bonus of ₹600, you must have wagered a total of ₹18,000 before a withdrawal can be made. This depends on the bet that you place when you Spin the reels. The higher your staking amount, the fewer bets you'll need to stake to meet the wagering requirements.

Complete the wagering within 30 days: The time limit to meet the wagering requirement is 30 days. While you may not need up to 30 days to meet the wagering requirements, it's always good to place bets that allow you to meet the requirements earlier than the expiry date. This ensures that you do not forfeit your winnings.

Withdraw your winnings: Once you meet the wagering requirements in the specified time, you'll be able to withdraw your winnings and enjoy your money.

Other Offers at Parimatch India

The Welcome bonuses are not the only offers available to users at Parimatch. Check the table below for a summary of some of the fantastic bonuses for both casino players and punters.

Offer Benefits Details Slots Cashback 10% Cashback up to ₹34,000 Get 10% of your weekly losses on bets placed on slots. The minimum cashback is ₹420 while the maximum is ₹34,000. Bonus must be wagered 10 times within 3 days Live Casino Cashback 10% Cashback up to ₹10,000 Offers you 10% cashback on the weekly losses on wagers placed on Live casino games. The minimum cashback is ₹450 while the maximum is ₹10,000. Bonus must be wagered 10 times within 3 days Sports Cashback 5% Cashback Place a total minimum of ₹5,000 on ICC within 2 days and get 5% cashback. Bonus must be wagered 5 times within 5 days Sports Deposit Bonus 25% deposit match Deposit up to ₹500 when the offer is available and get up to 25% deposit match. Bonus must be wagered 16 times within 7 days Parlay Boost Up to 100% bonus Place parlay bets with at least 3 events of not less than 1.30 odds each. 3 events give a 3% bonus and 20+ give 100% bonus.

At the time of writing, all these bonuses were available to casino players and punters. Parimatch India also has some tournaments that you can participate in and win a share of the various prize pools.



Tips When Using the Promocode

By now you everything that needs to be known regarding the use of the Parimatch bonus code BONUSVIP, let's give you some tips that'll take the most advantage of the bonus.

Have a Betting Budget

If you want to get the best out of any bonus and still maintain your finances, you need to have a gambling budget. We suggest that you stick to minimum deposits if you don't have a very large bankroll. However, if you have a larger bankroll, you can deposit more.

Activate Only One Bonus

Activating more than one bonus can see you lose on both sides. It's better to just stick to the bonus option that suits your preferences and needs. For example, if you're a casino player, choose the slot welcome bonus and if you're a punter, choose the sports welcome bonus.

Pick Only Options that You Understand

When you're betting, you shouldn't place bets on events you don't understand. This is especially important if you're a punter. Placing bets on anything can see you use up your bonus and bankroll in no time.

Take Breaks in Between Bets

For a better gambling experience, it is better to take some breaks in between bets. This allows you to get properly recharged before you resume gambling.

Enjoy Your Winnings

Finally, you want to be able to enjoy your winnings when you do win with the Parimatch BONUSVIP bonus code. Make withdrawals upon meeting wagering requirements. This can prevent you from losing the money that you have just won.

Conclusion

With the Parimatch bonus code: BONUSVIP, you have the key to unlocking a world of exciting bonus offers. Whether you're a punter or a casino player, you can use the bonus code to activate bonuses that will help you get started at Parimatch. If you follow the steps in this guide, you will be able to make the best out of the Parimatch bonuses. Remember to always gamble responsibly and set a budget that you're comfortable with. Take breaks, understand the games or events you're betting on, and most importantly, enjoy your winnings.

Parimatch Bonus Code: BONUSVIP - FAQ

How do I use the Parimatch BONUSVIP code?

Using the BONUSVIP bonus code is easy. Simply follow our step-by-step guide provided in this article during the registration process.

Can I use the Parimatch bonus code for both sports betting and casino games?

Yes, the BONUSVIP bonus code can be used for both sports betting and casino games. There are separate welcome bonuses available for each category. However, you can claim only one.

What happens if I activate more than one bonus at a time?

It's recommended to activate only one bonus at a time. Activating multiple bonuses may lead to complications and potential loss of the bonuses.

What is the minimum deposit required to activate the bonuses?

The minimum deposit amount varies depending on the specific bonus. For example, for the Sports Betting Welcome Bonus, the minimum deposit is ₹200 and the minimum deposit for the Slots Welcome bonus is ₹350.

Can I withdraw my winnings before meeting the wagering requirements?

No, it's important to meet the wagering requirements before attempting to withdraw any winnings associated with the bonus.



