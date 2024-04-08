One of the Popular Blockchain Platforms, Metgain, is Pushing Forward on the Blockchain Front.

Metgain has started to introduce the METG token on the BEP20 blockchain, in addition to the already available TRC20 blockchain. Ultimately, it is clear that the change is likely to increase the accessibility and offering of supported blockchains. For the time being, the company has a supply of 100 million METG tokens - 20 million tokens of the supply are implemented on the TRC20 blockchain, while the remaining 80 million are on the BEP20 blockchain. In addition, the company has also mentioned the plan to introduce Metgain’s tokens on the remaining 42 blockchains, increasing the number of greatly adopted networks.



Given that there was an array of activities happening at Metgain and a set of upcoming programs, it is not shocking that Metgain has finally introduced direct staking. One can buy the METG token on any of the exchanges across many countries – and now Metgain’s customers and investors will access direct staking. Therefore, they will be able to stake their METG tokens in a secure manner and contribute to the security of the network. In exchange for their contribution, stakers will be capable of making money by gaining rewards.



Additionally, Metgain, which is becoming increasingly popular across the globe, has already announced that it will visit a few global blockchain events in 2024. Blockchain specialist Naruto James will represent the company at these events. According to him, Metgain is one of the solutions on the blockchain front line, and he is ready to meet all partners and customers to enhance its reach further.



Metgains’s CTO, Greg Thomas, also made an announcement about Metgain. As informed by him, Metgain has an auto algo system, which utilizes the Bitcoin mining algorithm and other firm’s proprietary technologies in order to advance. With the help of their system, when 25 million METG tokens are staked, they will be able to raise their token price to $3,410. Launched at $0.10, currently the price is about $6.74. Moreover, the company has a goal by 2025 as it plans to establish offices in Dubai and Singapore. Furthermore, the company has firm plans for entering the FX market, and plan to partner with FX companies to grow further.