Oben Electric to Launch Rorr EZ (read: Easy) on November 7th: A Game-Changer for City Commute

With the Rorr EZ, Oben Electric aims to elevate the daily commute experience and redefine the future of electric commuting.

First Published Nov 2, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

Oben Electric, one of India’s leading homegrown electric vehicle manufacturers, has unveiled an exciting teaser of its highly anticipated electric motorcycle the Rorr EZ (pronounced as ‘easy’), set to be launched on 7th of November 2024. Poised to revolutionize the daily commuter segment, the Rorr EZ promises to challenge the status quo, bringing a fresh wave of innovation & excitement to electric mobility.

Though details are still under wraps, the Rorr EZ is expected to seamlessly combine convenience, design, performance, and comfort, addressing the typical pain points faced by bikers. With the Rorr EZ, Oben Electric aims to elevate the daily commute experience and redefine the future of electric commuting. EZ will feature state-of-the-art patented high-performance LFP battery technology, known for its exceptional heat resistance, longevity, and reliability in India’s diverse climate. Oben Electric has led the charge in pioneering LFP chemistry batteries in electric two-wheelers, ensuring the bikes deliver optimal performance while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Behind Oben Electric's success is an unwavering commitment to R&D. The brand’s fully in-house approach, from R&D to manufacturing critical components such as batteries, motors, vehicle control units, and fast chargers, ensures precision, quality, and a quick response to market shifts. Plus, with Oben Care providing comprehensive after-sales support, the Rorr EZ promises not only a stellar riding experience but also a seamless ownership journey.

As we gear up for the launch, excitement is building around the Rorr EZ, a bike set to be a game-changer in the electric mobility world. Stay tuned for the big reveal on 7th of November and get ready to experience the future of commuting!

About Oben Electric:

Oben Electric is an R&D-driven electric motorcycle organization founded in August 2020 and headquartered in Bengaluru. Oben Electric specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing performance electric motorcycles and its critical EV components in-house, here in India. With a team of passionate technologists with over 25 years of collective hands-on experience in the electric vehicle R&D, Oben Electric focuses on “Design in India for the World.”

The company has been at the forefront of transforming the electric two-wheeler landscape in India by introducing several groundbreaking initiatives. Oben Electric pioneers the use of advanced battery chemistry, such as LFP, in electric two-wheelers, offering enhanced safety, longer range, and cleaner operation compared to other widely used battery chemistries. Additionally, the company holds more than 25 patents for its proprietary technology and EV components.

As an early entrant in the electric motorcycle market, Oben Electric is leading the adoption of electric motorcycles in India, which happens to be the world’s largest motorcycle market. With limited competition at present, the company aims to become the largest electric motorcycle OEM globally. Their vision is to revolutionize the industry by providing cutting-edge electric mobility solutions that cater to the diverse needs of riders.

To learn more about Oben Electric and their innovative electric motorcycles, please visit their website at www.obenelectric.com

LinkedIn – Oben ElectricMadhumita Agrawal, Dinkar Agrawal, Sagar Thakkar

