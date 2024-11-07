Oben Electric’s Rorr EZ E-Bike launches: Urban commuting just got cheaper at Rs 89,999

Designed for city commuters, delivering ease, performance, and a sleek aesthetic, Rorr EZ will be available in three battery variants: 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh.

Oben Electric opens immediate bookings for the Rorr EZ at just INR 2,999, with immediate test rides and deliveries at stores, setting a new benchmark in the automotive industry.

Oben Electric, a homegrown R&D driven electric vehicle manufacturer, announces the launch of its electric motorcycle Rorr EZ (read:‘easy’), the latest addition to its popular Rorr product line, designed to provide an easy and seamless riding experience for daily commuters. Engineered to redefine city commuting, Rorr EZ launches at an introductory price starting at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom) for a limited period. Embodying the spirit of "India Rides EZ," this electric motorcycle breaks down barriers in the EV market, making electric mobility accessible for everyone.

The Rorr EZ combines effortless handling, striking aesthetics, and high-performance technology to tackle everyday city traffic challenges including endless clutch and gear shifting, vibrations, heating, along with rising fuel and high maintenance cost. Available in three battery variants - 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh, Rorr EZ offers a smoother and comfortable ride that meets the diverse needs of every rider. The Rorr EZ is a testament to the next generation of motorcycles, ushering in a new era of mobility by evolving from hassle of traditional gear shifting to effortless automatic riding, revolutionizing the experience for today’s city commuters.

At its core, the Rorr EZ features cutting-edge patented high-performance LFP battery technology, renowned for its 50% higher temperature resistance, 2X longer life, and exceptional reliability in India’s varied climate. As a pioneer of LFP chemistry in electric two-wheelers, Oben Electric sets the standard for optimal performance, offering one of the best and safest batteries for electric two-wheelers in the market. All the variants of the Rorr EZ delivers an impressive performance, reaching a top speed of 95 km/h and accelerating from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. With class-leading torque of 52 Nm, the Rorr EZ ensures rapid acceleration and a smooth, exhilarating ride, making it the perfect companion for navigating the dynamic landscape of city traffic. With an extended range of up to 175 km (IDC), Rorr EZ effortlessly meets the city commuting needs of riders, providing the freedom to travel without the hassle of frequent charging. Furthermore, the Rorr EZ is equipped with fast-charging capabilities, allowing it to achieve 80% charge in just 45 minutes.

The Rorr EZ designed with Oben's signature neo-classic aesthetic and built on the proprietary ARX framework, offers enhanced stability and effortless manoeuvrability in traffic. Featuring a colour-segmented LED display, the Rorr EZ enhances visibility and provides rider diagnostics, combining practicality with visual appeal. Riders can choose from three distinct drive modes - Eco, City, and Havoc, tailoring their experience to maximize battery life or achieve peak performance. Additionally, safety features like UBA, Geo-Fencing, Theft Protection, and DAS ensure a secure and reliable ride. Rorr EZ will be available in 4 vibrant colours - Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White, each model captivates with its striking appearance while delivering exceptional performance.

Talking about the launch of Rorr EZ series said Ms. Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric said, “In a market where motorcycles outsells scooters two-to-one, the launch of the Rorr EZ marks a bold step toward democratizing electric mobility in India and turning the electric dream into a reality for all.Proudly designed, engineered, developed, and manufactured entirely in India, the Rorr EZ exemplifies our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission. Understanding the needs and expectations of daily commuters, the Rorr EZ is crafted to provide the reliability, efficiency, and modern features essential for navigating city life with ease and style. As the automotive landscape has evolved from geared scooters to gearless models and cars transitioning from manual to automatic, it’s time for motorcycles to embrace this innovation. The Rorr EZ signifies this important shift towards automatic riding in motorcycles, providing an easy to ride and stylish solution that empowers riders to embrace the future of mobility with confidence.”

With the Rorr EZ now available for immediate bookings at just INR 2,999, Oben Electric is poised to redefine standards in the EV and automotive industry by offering immediate test rides and deliveries from its stores. Supported by Oben Care, providing comprehensive after-sales service, the Rorr EZ ensures not only an exceptional riding experience but also a hassle-free ownership journey. Customers can also opt for comprehensive warranty packages, with coverage up to 5 years or 75,000 kms. Offering customers an accessible entry into the world of electric motorcycles, the Rorr EZ can be taken home in just ₹2,200 per month through flexible EMI options.

With an aggressive expansion plan, Oben Electric is set to open 60 new showrooms across key Indian cities in the coming months. Building on its strong presence in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur and Kerala, Oben Electric is committed to making electric mobility solutions accessible to every corner of India.



About Oben Electric:

Oben Electric is an R&D-driven electric motorcycle organization founded in August 2020 and headquartered in Bengaluru. Oben Electric specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing performance electric motorcycles and its critical EV components in-house, here in India. With a team of passionate technologists with over 25 years of collective hands-on experience in the electric vehicle R&D, Oben Electric focuses on “Design in India for the World.”

The company has been at the forefront of transforming the electric two-wheeler landscape in India by introducing several groundbreaking initiatives. Oben Electric pioneers the use of advanced battery chemistry, such as LFP, in electric two-wheelers, offering enhanced safety, longer range, and cleaner operation compared to other widely used battery chemistries. Additionally, the company holds more than 25 patents for its proprietary technology and EV components.

As an early entrant in the electric motorcycle market, Oben Electric is leading the adoption of electric motorcycles in India, which happens to be the world’s largest motorcycle market. With limited competition at present, the company aims to become the largest electric motorcycle OEM globally. Their vision is to revolutionize the industry by providing cutting-edge electric mobility solutions that cater to the diverse needs of riders.

To learn more about Oben Electric and their innovative electric motorcycles, please visit their website at www.obenelectric.com.

