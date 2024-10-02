Maximising Your Business Potential with IndusInd Bank's Current Account

IndusInd Bank Current Accounts enable businesses of all sizes to thrive and achieve long-term success by offering features that streamline financial operations, enhance cash flow management, and meet various business needs.

Wondering how to grow your business and boost its efficiency in today's competitive market? A non-negotiable factor in this growth is having the right financial tools at your disposal. IndusInd Bank Current Accounts enable businesses of all sizes to thrive and achieve long-term success by offering features that streamline financial operations, enhance cash flow management, and meet various business needs.

Currently, IndusInd Bank offers three different current account variants online for customer convenience. Each account is carefully designed to cater to the unique challenges and opportunities faced by businesses at various stages of growth. Let's scrutinise these three current accounts offered by IndusInd Bank and understand how they help you maximise your business potential.

Indus Premier Business Current Account

This current account is ideal for medium-sized businesses that demand flexibility, quick access to funds, and various premium services that add value to their banking experience. The Average Monthly Balance (AMB) requirement is ₹50,000 only.

USPs of the Indus Premier Business Current Account

Free cheque facility: Each month, businesses can access 100 free cheque leaves, which greatly reduces transaction costs

Affordable additional cheques: Additional cheque leaves are available at a nominal cost, thus helping businesses operate without disruptions

Dynamic cash deposit limit: Up to 8 times the previous month’s average balance or ₹10 lakh, whichever is higher, applicable to both home and non-home locations

Auto-sweep FD feature: Available to maximise interest on excess funds

Efficient digital transactions: Free RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS services, whether through branch or online

Unrestricted cash withdrawals: Cash withdrawal services are also free, which adds another layer of convenience for active businesses

Demand draft issuance: At IndusInd Bank locations, a free limit of ₹100 lakh per month applies. At non-correspondent bank locations, the free limit is set at ₹10 lakh per month.

Indus Max Current Account

The Indus Max Current Account is a great option for small businesses that require a banking solution that is both practical and affordable. With an AMB requirement of only ₹10,000, this account provides value-for-money services and helps small businesses grow and succeed.

USPs of the Indus Max Current Account

Cash deposit limits: The flexibility of depositing up to ₹6 lakh at both home and non-home locations makes cash management convenient and hassle-free

Free NEFT/RTGS/IMPS transactions: Conduct electronic transactions at no fees, whether you are transferring funds within or outside banks

Auto-sweep deposit feature: Automatically convert surplus funds into fixed deposits to earn higher interest

Grouping of accounts facility: Extend the account benefits to family or group businesses and manage multiple accounts under a single umbrella

Demand draft issuance: At IndusInd Bank locations, you have a free limit of ₹25 lakh per month. At non-correspondent bank locations, the free limit is ₹5 lakh per month.

Indus Select Current Account

The Indus Select Current Account provides access to bespoke lifestyle privileges and offers. It is designed for high-value businesses that require not just a bank account but a complete financial partner capable of offering customised solutions as per their unique needs. The average quarterly balance requirement for this digital current account is ₹1 lakh (at the single/group level).

USPs of the Indus Select Current Account

Generous cash deposit limits: Deposit up to 8 times the prior month's balance or ₹20 lakh, whichever is higher, without additional charges

Free digital transactions: Enjoy zero charges on RTGS, NEFT, and IMPS transactions

Auto-sweep FD feature: Use the auto-sweep option to earn interest efficiently on surplus amounts

Extensive cheque facilities: Receive 250 cheque leaves per month for free

DD issuance: At IndusInd Bank branches, the free limit is ₹200 lakh per month. At non-correspondent bank locations, this limit is ₹40 lakh.

Common features and benefits of IndusInd Bank Current Accounts

Take a detailed look at the common features and benefits you can expect with an IndusInd Bank Current Account.

Online current account opening

You can open a current account online seamlessly. This eliminates the need for physical visits to the bank and makes the process faster. Simply apply online, provide your personal and financial details, and submit documents, and your account will be activated promptly.

Customisable account numbers

With the "My Account My Number" feature, you can pick an account number that is easy to remember or significant to you. This could be a birthdate, anniversary, favourite number, significant year, or memorable event date.

Free fund transfers

IndusInd Bank removes barriers to fund transfers by making them free across all digital current account variants. Whether through RTGS, NEFT, or IMPS, transfers are processed at no fees.

Auto-sweep FD facility

All three current accounts mentioned above come with an auto-sweep fixed deposit facility. This feature automatically transfers excess funds into linked fixed deposits, where they earn higher returns. The best part is that no penalty applies for partial withdrawals. This way, you get the best of both worlds, i.e., high returns and 24/7 liquidity.

Free demand draft issuance



Enjoy free demand draft issuance across all the digital current account variants up to specified limits. This benefit is valuable for businesses that frequently need to issue demand drafts for transactions or payments.

Free chequebooks

Each current account variant comes with a certain number of free chequebooks. This benefit eliminates additional costs associated with cheque-based payments and helps businesses maintain liquidity while handling multiple financial tasks efficiently.

Doorstep banking services

Benefit from free cheque pickup and cash collection/delivery services directly from your doorstep. By minimising the time spent on these banking activities, you can concentrate more on your core operations and ensure better productivity.

Online and mobile banking

It's a digital world today, where having access to your business accounts anytime, anywhere, is crucial. IndusInd Bank Current Accounts come with robust online and mobile banking platforms that help you manage your account 24/7. Whether it’s checking your transaction history, paying bills, transferring funds, or downloading statements, the user-friendly interface simplifies your business banking.

Open an IndusInd Bank Current Account today

If you want to enhance your business efficiency, remember it's all about choosing the right financial tools. One option to consider is IndusInd Bank Current Accounts, which provide businesses of all sizes with the necessary features and services they need to flourish.

Enjoy customisable account numbers, free fund transfers, premium digital features, doorstep banking, cash management services, auto-sweep facilities, and more. In simple words, you get the flexibility, convenience, and support that your business requires for thriving in today's competitive market. Start your journey today with a seamless, 100% digital current account opening process.

