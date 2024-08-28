Leading Cosmetologist Dr Anju Methil shares her insights on Pigmentation Management

Pigmentation refers to the skin colour determined by melanin produced by melanocyte cells present in the skin.

Dr. Anju Methil, a renowned dermatologist and cosmetologist in Mumbai, was honoured to be a panel member in the discussion on pigmentation management using real cases at the Aesthetic Medicine conference held on 18th - 19th May 2024 at NESCO Mumbai.

Dr. Anju Methil is a leading dermatologist in Mumbai, with over 28 years of experience in hair and skin care. She co-founded Skin and Shape Clinic in Mumbai, offering many image-enhancing treatments such as Facial rejuvenation, Botox and fillers, Pigmentation treatment, Body sculpting, Hair transplantation, Breast reshaping, and more.

She states, 'At the Aesthetic Medicine Conference 2024, the pigmentation management discussion was highlighted by the active participation of acclaimed dermatologists who shared their pigmentation patient cases with treatment protocols, results, and management. This exchange of medical know-how on pigmentation management and its advancements was enlightening.

Pigmentation refers to the skin colour determined by melanin produced by melanocyte cells present in the skin. People can have pale skin if their melanocyte cells produce very little melanin. In the case of people with dark skin, it refers to more melanin production by the melanocyte cells in the body.

Apart from normal pigmentation or skin tone, people can complain of hypopigmentation, hyperpigmentation, or depigmentation. Hyperpigmented skin implies too much melanin, while hypopigmented skin has very little melanin. Depigmented skin has no melanin.

Dr. Anju Methil states, 'Dermatologists recommend oral medication, topical medications, herbal remedies and specially formulation cosmetic products and treatment to treat skin pigmentation issues. I advise such patients to consult a dermatologist before beginning a treatment plan. I offer evidence-based pigmentation management plans, which have been very successful."

She elaborates on the availability of a wide range of oral and topical medications to treat and manage pigmentation, which should be done under medical supervision. Oral medication is a convenient way to treat pigmentation issues and is cheaper than oral drugs. Topical creams, serums, and lotions are equally effective but have pros and cons.

Alongside newer procedures such as laser therapy, microneedling, plasma pen therapy, radiofrequency, and combination treatments. Improvements in laser therapy promise accuracy and precision with speedy healing and better outcomes. The microneedling procedure encourages the natural synthesis of collagen with elastin to reduce hyperpigmentation. Also evolving are combination treatments that include acids to prevent dark spots from appearing, which are increasingly gaining preference.

Plasma pen therapy is one of the newer therapies used to treat skin pigmentation, and its outcomes are promising. Dr Anju Methil explains, 'We use targeted plasma energy beam to treat areas diagnosed with skin pigmentation. It effectively treats sunspots, age spots, freckles, and melasma. Moreover, it is less intrusive and has fewer adverse effects.

Dr. Anju Methil states, 'I was fortunate to be a panel member in the discussion on pigmentation management at the recently held Aesthetic Medicine conference. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and interact with highly experienced dermatologists and exchange the latest trends in pigmentation management and other skin conditions.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, speaks highly of Dr. Anju Methil, who states that Dr. Anju is a promising and highly trained dermatologist in Mumbai. Exceptionally skilled in identifying skin conditions and recommending treatments, Dr Anju Methil and her Skin and Shape Clinic are synonymous with offering their patients the latest and most suitable treatment options.'

Dr. Anju Methil is keen to adopt the latest cosmetic treatment approaches and offer result-oriented treatment to her patients. Her clinic, Skin and Shape Clinic, provides customized treatment for skin, hair and body. With state-of-the-art and globally acclaimed treatment equipment, Dr. Anju Methil offers body sculpting and facial and breast reshaping surgeries. She is equally adept at treating skin conditions through a thorough check-up and evidence-based approach, ensuring customer satisfaction.

A multifaceted dermatologist, Dr. Anju Methil is an AMI trainer and consultant at NYKAA and Bioderma, well-acclaimed brands in India's cosmetic segment. She has received training at globally acclaimed institutes and imparted training at select colleges worldwide, with a notable presence in Vogue, Femina, and other publications.

For an appointment and more details, contact

Dr. Anju Methil , 302 Aston Building,

Above Suburban Diagnostics, Sundervan, Andheri West 400053



Phone: +91 8779911797 / +91 9920336962

Call Us: 022 – 26391333 / 022 – 26316962

About Dr Anju Methil and Skin & Shape Clinic



Dr. Anju Methil is a leading dermatologist in Mumbai and the founder of the Skin & Shape Clinic, which is synonymous with offering the latest hair and skin treatments that enhance patients' images and boost their confidence. She is exceptionally qualified to treat acne scars, tattoo removal, microneedling, lines and wrinkles, fillers for non-surgical facial contouring, breast reshaping, body sculpting, facial rejuvenation, and more.

About Aesthetic Medicine India, a NESCO event.

Aesthetic Medicine India, Mumbai, is an event for exhibitors, speakers, delegates, and visitors in the aesthetic industry. It showcases the latest products and technologies and is the perfect opportunity for aesthetic medicine practitioners and business owners to interact, network, and deal with each other. NESCO, Mumbai (Nesco Events is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nesco Ltd, a publicly listed company with Bombay Exhibition Center(BEC) as its subsidiary.



