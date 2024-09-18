History, Spirituality, and Politics: Six Books Defining Pondy Lit Fest 2024

A comprehensive take on the origins and evolution of India's social system, A Dharmic Social History of India by Aravindan Neelakandan, a contributing editor to Swarajya, traces the timeline of history from the ancient Harappan civilization to the present day.

The seventh edition of the Pondy Lit Fest, which is set to kick off on September 20, 2024, will showcase thought-provoking titles by some of India's finest authors. The festival, held in Puducherry, highlights India's rising right-wing voices, with a focus on promoting "Bharat Shakti" – the theme of this year's festival, which centers on Bharat in the New Age. The books being released during the three-day event fit the bill for the disruptions the Lit Fest intends to make in the social discourse. From social history to spirituality, these titles represent clarity of thought and original research, sure to enrich readers.

Let's take a look at the books being released and what makes them essential additions to your bookshelf.

A Dharmic Social History of India by Aravindan Neelakandan

A comprehensive take on the origins and evolution of India's social system, A Dharmic Social History of India by Aravindan Neelakandan, a contributing editor to Swarajya, traces the timeline of history from the ancient Harappan civilization to the present day. Through a compelling narrative backed by solid research, this book reveals the underlying principles, values, and worldviews that shaped India's social dynamics, enabling it to adapt and thrive in changing times.

The book will be launched on September 20 at 4:30 PM by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi during the inauguration session. At 5:45 PM, author Aravindan Neelakandan will join a Book Talk event.

Babur: The Chessboard King by Aabhas Maladhiyar

Aabhas Maladhiyar, an architect, urban designer, amateur historian, and fellow of FIHCR, offers a rare insight into the life and times of Babur, the founder of the Timurid Empire in Hindustan, in Babur: The Chessboard King. The book delves into Babur's failed second attempt to enter Hindustan, encapsulating the tumultuous first 13-14 years of his reign, marked by exile, fleeting victories, and delicate alliances.

On September 21 at 5:15 PM, Maladhiyar will join journalist and author Nandini Sengupta to discuss the book.

Raghoba: The Assassination of Narayan Rao Peshwa by Uday S. Kulkarni

Historian Uday S. Kulkarni’s eighth book, Raghoba: The Assassination of Narayan Rao Peshwa, is a gripping account of the life of Raghunath Rao, an illustrious 18th-century military leader. The book spans various eras, beginning with the death of his nephew Madhav Rao, and provides fascinating new insights into the turbulent time that shaped Raghoba’s life. Thoroughly researched, it straddles the boundaries of history and intrigue.

On September 22 at 6:15 PM, Uday S. Kulkarni will join the Book Talk to discuss the book.

Majoritarian Myth: How Unscientific Social Theories Create Disharmony by Kausik Gangopadhyay

In Majoritarian Myth: How Unscientific Social Theories Create Disharmony, economist and IIM Kozhikode professor Kausik Gangopadhyay offers a critique of majoritarianism. He argues, through a simple yet effective narrative, that blaming the majority for social intolerance is a flawed approach. This scientifically researched book offers a timely contribution to contemporary political discourse.

On September 22 at 11:30 AM, Kausik Gangopadhyay will join a conversation with journalist Deep Halder.

Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the Truth of Kashi's Gyan Vapi by Vikram Sampath

Kashi (Varanasi) carries the weight of history like few other places. In Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the Truth of Kashi’s Gyan Vapi, historian Vikram Sampath traces the history, antiquity, and sanctity of Kashi as the abode of Lord Shiva in the form of Vishweshwara (Vishwanath). The book explores the shrine’s resilience through centuries of iconoclasm, showing how it rose each time it was demolished.

On September 21 at 6:45 PM, Dr. Vikram Sampath will join PLF Director Alo Pal for a conversation at the Book Talk event.

Panschakosha Pathway: Essential Indic Guide to Self-Discovery

Co-authored by Matrushree Ananthalakshmi, Siddhayogi Shriman Adinarayanan, Brahmachari Gurupriya Chaitanya, and Gomathi Venkatachalam, Panschakosha Pathway: Essential Indic Guide to Self-Discovery explores the Panchakosha Pathway, the five layers of human existence as described in Indian texts. The authors integrate insights from the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Yoga Sutras, and Ayurveda with modern perspectives from psychology, neuroscience, and cognitive science.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will launch the book during the inauguration session at 4:30 PM on the opening day of the festival, September 20, 2024.

The Pondy Lit Feest 2024, scheduled for September 20-22, will feature conversations, lectures, book discussions, and presentations on a wide range of topics, with a special emphasis on science and technology, defense, and security.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will inaugurate the festival as Chief Guest on September 20 at 4:30 PM. On the final day, September 22, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the keynote address at 2:30 PM.

The seventh edition of the festival will also feature notable figures such as Prof. Anand Ranganathan, Kanchan Gupta, and Shiv Aroor. The venue for the festival is the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry.

