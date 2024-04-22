Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dr. Mohit Saraogi delivers healthy, normal baby girl after successfully treating an infertile couple with IVF

     Dr. Saraogi is the director of the Saraogi Hospital, a leading IVF Centre in Mumbai. An accomplished gynecologist, he has acquired expertise in IVF treatments and other infertility techniques. 

    Priya and Ankit Sharma, in their early 30s, were a couple who were trying hard to have a baby but failed. Upon realization, that they were unable to get a baby naturally, they decided to approach Dr Mohit Saraogi, a well-known IVF specialist in Mumbai. Dr Saraogi then ordered various tests to diagnose the cause. 
     
    Ms. Vishaka, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a health care and doctor discovery platform states, ‘Dr. Mohit Saraogi is one of the youngest and most dynamic IVF doctors in India I have ever come across. He is committed to helping parents conceive and have children through advanced assisted reproduction techniques.’
     
    Talking about this case, Dr. Saraogi says, “Priya had PCOS, a problem commonly affecting many women. Ankit, on the other hand, had issues with his sperm count, which was below the normal value but only marginally. After reviewing their reports, I was of the view that In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) was the best option to help Priya conceive.”
     
    The couple agreed and underwent IVF counselling at Dr. Saraogi’s hospital & IVF centre. The counselling was detailed, and the couple learned about the process involved, the likelihood of success, and the risks. Dr Saraogi and his team proceeded with the IVF treatment. Priya underwent stimulation so she could ovulate and produce eggs. They collected Ankit’s sperm for the IVF treatment.
     
    Dr. Saraogi's team then proceeded to fertilize Priya’s eggs with Ankit's sperm in the laboratory. The entire process took place in a controlled environment with due supervision. After observing the embryo's health and development, Dr. Mohit Saraogi implanted the healthy embryo in Priya’s womb. Risks were involved at this stage as there were chances of failure.
     
    Good news finally arrived! Dr. Saraogi announced Priya was pregnant. The IVF treatment was successful, and the embryo grew well in Priya’s womb. Dr Mohit Saraogi closely monitored Priya’s health during regular visits. Finally, the day that the couple was waiting for arrived. Priya delivered a healthy baby girl, and the couple were joyous.
     
    Finally, All the years of struggle led to a rewarding moment. Thanks to Dr Mohit Saraogi’s treatment and his constant care and monitoring, the Sharma couple were parents. The arrival of a daughter filled Priya and Ankit with bliss, and their family were complete now. The couple was grateful to the doctor and his team for all their hard work. 
     
    Dr. Saraogi sums up by saying, “Infertility is a major problem today. Many couples suffer from it and are desperate for a child. Thanks to IVF, couples can have a child they always dreamt of and enjoy parenthood. While the process is long and has risks, all the effort is worth it when the parents hold their bundle of joy. Couples should consult a reputed IVF specialist who has successfully treated similar cases. That is a key factor to help couples conceive through IVF.”
     
    About Dr. Mohit Saraogi
     
    Dr. Mohit R Saraogi is the best IVF specialist in Mumbai. Specialized in obstetrics, gynecology, and clinical embryology, Dr. Saraogi has a rich experience of more than 13 years in IVF treatments. Apart from IVF, Dr. Saraogi also offers other fertility treatments like IMSI, IUI, and ICSI. 
     
    Dr. Saraogi is the top IVF doctor in Mumbai and has a success rate of more than 45%, which is significant in this field. Winner of the Best IVF specialist award in 2018-19, Dr Saraogi can help make the dreams of childless couples come true. His rich experience and expertise have earned him respect from patients, who have rated him 4.8/5 on Google.
     
    Contact Dr. Mohit R Saraogi
     
    Dr. Mohit Saraogi is available for consultation at the Saraogi Hospital & IRIS IVF Centre in Malad.
     
    Address: Khetan Apartment, Malad, (W. Swami Vivekananda Road),
    Opp. Telephone Exchange, Mumbai – 400064.
     
    You can contact Dr. Saraogi for an appointment on 9930666930.

