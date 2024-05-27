Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a leading plastic surgeon in India, busts myths around breast lift procedures with rele

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a leading plastic surgeon in India, busts myths around breast lift procedures with relevant facts
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    All women desire firm breasts throughout their lives, but aging and pregnancy, followed by breastfeeding, cause breasts to sag and lose their firm shape. Breast lift is one of the safest and most reliable plastic surgery to recreate firmer and rounder breasts. 

    Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, an eminent plastic surgeon, states, ‘As a plastic surgeon, I offer breast lift treatment in Hyderabad, India which focuses on elevating the breasts, repositioning the nipples and making them look perkier. Also, women can regain their youthful figure and look, which makes them look confident and well groomed even after pregnancy and aging.’ 

    First of all, I wish to emphasize that women desiring to proceed with such procedures should choose an expert board-certified plastic surgeon with a keen sense of breast surgery procedures, i.e. prior experience in performing similar breast lift procedures. 

    Ms. Vishaka Goyal,  co-founder of ClinicSpots, a medical tourism portal, asserts Dr. Harikiran Chekuri’s plastic surgery skills and aesthetic understanding ensure the desired results. She states, “Dr Harikiran Chekuri is one of the most accomplished plastic surgeons in India. I have witnessed miraculous changes in his patients after his plastic surgery procedures.  Along with the best possible outcomes, the patients have regained their looks and self-confidence“.

    Dr. Harikiran Chekuri wishes to bust some myths related to breast lift procedures, which are

    Myth #1: Non-Surgical Options Available for Sagging Breasts

    Fact: There are no non-surgical procedures available to lift sagging breasts. Sagging implies stretched skin, for which breast lift surgery is ideal. No creams or supplements can help lift and reshape the stretched skin of the breasts. 

    Myth #2: Breast Lift is a Simple Outpatient Procedure

    Fact: Breast lift is a surgical procedure performed with general anaesthesia. The surgeon makes an incision to remove the excess skin, tighten the breast tissue, and give the breasts a youthful look and appearance. The recovery depends upon the patient following the post-surgical instructions for optimal healing and minimizing scarring. 

    Myth #3: Breast lifts always involve implants.

    Fact: Breast lifts reshape sagging breasts and give them a definite and firm shape. The plastic surgeon removes the excess tissue and skin and tightens the underlying structure to give them a perked appearance. 

    Usually, implants help increase the volume of the breasts. Hence, if the patient wishes to increase the size of her breasts, she should discuss the same with her plastic surgeon and use implants accordingly. The plastic surgeon will guide the patients regarding the use of implants and the most suitable implant from the various types of implants available. 

    Myth #4:  Are the results of a breast lift surgery long-lasting?

    Yes, the results of breast lift surgery are long-lasting. However, weight gain, pregnancy, or normal ageing affect the surgery results. Hence, most plastic surgeons recommend breast lift surgeries after the patient has completed the childbearing and breastfeeding stages. In this way, the patient can experience better outcomes from the surgery. 

    Myth #5: Is it necessary to perform a breast lift after a breast augmentation procedure?
     

    Fact: A breast lift procedure corrects drooping breasts, while a breast augmentation procedure adds volume to the breast. If patients develop drooping breasts due to weight loss or ageing, a breast lift is a safe and ideal option to make them look perkier. 

    To conclude, Dr Harikiran Chekuri states, ‘Breast augmentation and breast lift surgeries improve the aesthetic appearance of the breasts. Breast lift surgery corrects drooping breasts to tighten them and give them a firm and perked look, which helps women look young and more confident. As always, I encourage women to visit a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon with experience in performing breast lift surgeries.  Breast lift surgeries are safe, reliable, and affordable considering the possibilities of women regaining breasts with desired outcomes.”

    For appointment or consultation:

    Phone: 09237123456
     
    Redefine Plastic Surgery and Hair Transplant Center
     
    Millenium Square, Level 3, Old Mumbai Highway,
    Above Ratnadeep Supermarket, Lumbini Avenue,
    Gachibowli, Hyderabad – 500032.
     
     
    About Dr. Harikiran Chekuri
     
    Dr. Harikiran Chekuri is a noted plastic surgeon in Hyderabad, known for his expertise in breast surgery.  He is a gold medallist in plastic surgery and winner of the Vaidya Siromani and is recognized as a respected board-certified plastic surgeon in Hyderabad and globally too.
     
    His calm and pleasant demeanor with a compassionate outlook makes patients feel at ease. They can freely discuss their concerns, expectations, and apprehensions with him. Also, with a dedicated team of specialists and assistants who are committed to serving their patients in the best possible manner, Dr Harikiran Chekuri has made a vast difference in the lives of numerous patients.
     
    With over two decades of practice and expertise in performing an array of cosmetic and plastic surgeries, his Redefine Clinic is considered one of the best plastic surgery centers in Hyderabad.
     
     Disclaimer: This is a featured content
     

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
