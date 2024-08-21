Converting your car from petrol to CNG for eco-friendly driving

The increasing costs of fuel and the rising pollution levels have made people in the automobile sector look for options that are good for nature and their pockets.

The increasing costs of fuel and the rising pollution levels have made people in the automobile sector look for options that are good for nature and their pockets. One such alternative fuel alternative that has become quite popular in India is Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). If you are someone who is looking for ways to convert their existing petrol-driven car to CNG-powered, this blog can be insightful for you.

How can we convert petrol cars to CNG?

In modern times, many popular car manufacturers have started offering factory-installed CNG kits with their cars. So, if you already own a petrol four-wheeler and are thinking whether it can be converted to run on CNG, then you are in luck. Though the procedure is complicated, you can make a petrol car run on CNG by installing an aftermarket CNG kit. However, you should know that there are a lot of things you need to check beforehand and do correctly to make this work.

Now that you have an answer to “How can we convert petrol cars to CNG?”, learn about the types of CNG kits for cars available in India:

Factory-fitted kit: They come preinstalled from the automaker and are designed specifically for that vehicle model. They are a bit expensive but safer compared to aftermarket options and don’t void the warranty. Aftermarket kit: These are universal kits that can fit any car model. They are a bit cheaper but also less safe and may void the vehicle’s warranty.

Things to consider before installing a CNG Kit

There are a few things you need to go over first, if you are considering installing a CNG kit in your car. These include things like:

Verify compatibility: Make sure it is compatible to run on CNG, before even thinking about turning your petrol car into a CNG-driven. Get official approval: Notify the government and get official approval before installing a CNG kit in your car. Also, you may be required to change the fuel type of your car in the RC. Buy kits from authorised dealers: Avoid buying a low-quality product. Instead, go for well-known kits from authorised dealers to ensure safety and reliability. Using high-quality components can also help in maintaining your car insurance cover without any complications. Consider maintenance: Make sure to add up its running cost, maintenance and availability of CNG fuel stations in your locality before turning your petrol car to CNG-driven. Run pre-checks: Make sure the CNG tank is hydro-tested for leaks, before installation of the CNG kit.

Installation of CNG kit in the car

The process of installing a CNG kit in a car is very complicated and should only be done by a professional. You must be aware of important things before opting for CNG KIT for car. For your general reference, the parts associated with the kit include:

Gas/air mixer

CNG tank

CNG filling valve

Pressure regulator

Manometer

High-pressure line

Emulator

Heating system

Selector switch

After installation of the above-mentioned parts is done correctly, the kit needs to be tested a few times for any fault. If everything runs smoothly following the inspection, you can start the engine in petrol mode and then seamlessly switch to CNG as needed.

Conclusion:

There are tons of benefits to coverting to CNG from petrol, such as it is more affordable, offers flexible fuel usage and has less impact on the environment. Though the procedure is complex, you can turn your petrol car to run on CNG by installing an aftermarket kit.

