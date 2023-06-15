Career Thinks: Creating community of highly skilled global citizens

Are you tired of the traditional career path and looking for a groundbreaking way to acquire skills? Look no further! Career Thinks, a startup based in Hilite Business Park, Calicut, Kerala, is transforming the way talent acquires skills and building a community of highly skilled global citizens. With their innovative approach, Career Thinks is here to change the game.

Through their comprehensive career counseling services, Career Thinks offers candidates a unique opportunity to explore their strengths, weaknesses, and innate abilities. By undergoing psychometric tests and DMIT tests, individuals receive personalized insights into their skill sets. Based on these assessments, Career Thinks provides curated career lists to candidates, enabling them to choose a path that aligns with their strengths.

But that's not all! Career Thinks goes the extra mile by connecting candidates with professionals from their chosen career path through their extensive Alumni Network. This interaction allows candidates to gain valuable insights and guidance from those who have already walked the same path. It's like having a mentor even before embarking on your journey.

Furthermore, Career Thinks assists candidates in identifying suitable universities where they can enhance their skills. By choosing a course aligned with their skill set, candidates can excel in their studies and become top-quality talent. And guess what? The best part is that the psychometric test and DMIT test are completely optional and free of charge for those interested in studying abroad. Career Thinks aims to make the process seamless and tailored to each candidate's unique abilities.

Once a candidate finalizes their university choice, Career Thinks takes charge of the entire application process. From visa assistance to ticketing and accommodation, candidates can rely on Career Thinks to provide full support throughout their journey. Even after completing their studies, Career Thinks continues to assist candidates by helping them find internships and job profiles that align with their newly acquired skills.

Career Thinks doesn't stop at revolutionizing the study abroad experience; they also have their sights set on transforming the human resources segment. In Stage 1 of their plan, Career Thinks screens job seekers through psychometric and DMIT tests. By analyzing brain structures and discerning skill sets and intelligences, they match candidates with the perfect job profiles. This unique approach ensures that employers are connected with candidates who possess the exact skill sets required for their specific job roles.

Moving on to Stage 2, Career Thinks takes the skill sets and curated career lists to the next level. They offer upskilling online courses that candidates can take to further enhance their abilities and make them job-ready. This way, employers gain access to skilled talent who are not only qualified but also perfectly fit for the job based on their brain structure.

With their wide network of universities across 40 countries, including Australia, Canada, UK, USA, New Zealand, and Ireland, Career Thinks encourages students to explore beyond

borders. By gaining exposure and insights from different cultures, students can learn and bring back valuable advances to India, applying their newfound knowledge for the betterment of our society.

To reach out to Career Thinks and embark on an exciting study abroad adventure, interested individuals can contact them at +91 89218 07100 or book an appointment through their official website, www.careerthinks.com. You can also reach out via email at info@careerthinks.com. You can stay updated on the latest in Career space by following them on Social Media, you can click here to find their handles.

If you're ready to take your career to the next level and become a highly skilled global citizen, Career Thinks is your ultimate destination. Join the revolution today and unlock your true potential!

Disclaimer: This is a featured content