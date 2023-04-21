Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Babies & Us Clinic demystifies the condition between Endometriosis and IVF

    Endometriosis is a common gynaecological condition that affects millions of women worldwide. Pelvic or abdominal pain is experienced by many women with endometriosis, particularly during their menstrual bleeding or sexual activity. However, some women may not exhibit any symptoms. Difficulty in conceiving may also be encountered as 30% to 50% of infertile women have endometriosis.

    Babies & Us Clinic demystifies the condition between Endometriosis and IVF
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 8:33 AM IST

    It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus, causing inflammation, pain, and scarring along with a lot of discomfort to the patient. Endometriosis can also result in the formation of a cyst (endometrioma) inside the ovary, which can be detected through ultrasound, unlike other endometriotic tissue. The only way to confirm the presence of endometriosis is through a surgical procedure called laparoscopy.


    Individuals with endometriosis opt for IVF to overcome their infertility and realize their dream of parenthood. IVF has emerged as a reliable treatment with a success rate, provided the individual undergoes suitable treatment for endometriosis, which is also well managed. However, there are chances of endometriosis affecting the development and implantation of the embryo.


    Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Founder-Director of Babies & Us IVF & ICSI Center, which is one of the top IVF centre in  Mumbai, states, 'Patients with endometriosis need not lose hope as they can opt for suitable endometriosis management treatment and try to conceive naturally or through IVF. We have successfully treated many such patients who are proud and happy parents today.'


    There is a definite connection between endometriosis and pregnancy. Therefore, IVF experts recommend treating endometriosis conditions before proceeding with pregnancy. Inflammation and scarring caused by endometriosis can impact the embryo's development and ability to implant in the uterus. Hence, managing endometriosis is crucial before attempting to get pregnant. Patients with minimal endometriosis can be treated with hormone treatment. Also, laparoscopy for removing endometriosis scarring or lesions is another reliable treatment option if suitable. After endometriosis treatment, patients can try for natural conception or proceed with the IVF cycle, depending on their age and health condition.  

    The duration of recovery after laparoscopic surgery typically varies between 2 to 4 weeks and is influenced by individual circumstances. In addition, factors such as the scope of the surgery and the location of the tissue removal also impact the recovery process and the body's readiness for conception. So, it is possible to begin trying to conceive after one month of the laparoscopy procedure.

    We recommended hormone therapy to prevent the lesions and scars from growing. Hormone treatment regulates hormone production as more estrogen prevents ovulation. Patients need to understand that despite endometriosis management, the chances of successful pregnancy, either naturally or through IVF treatment, depend upon various other conditions such as age and health of the patient.
     

    About Babies & Us IVF & ICSI Center

    Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Center, located in Mumbai, is a leading IVF facility that offers affordable and effective fertility treatments coupled with exceptional expertise and compassionate care. The center was established by leading IVF experts in reproductive medicine, who have played a crucial role in introducing various techniques and procedures that have transformed fertility treatments in India. In addition, the team of experienced IVF doctors at the center has helped numerous couples achieve successful pregnancies and live births by providing tailored treatment plans based on their unique requirements.

    At Babies & Us, we strive to create an environment of excellence by setting new benchmarks for best practices in fertility and IVF-related treatments to provide people with the best chance of fulfilling their dream of becoming a parent.

    Contact 

    Babies & Us Fertility IVF & ICSI Centre, 
    534,4th Floor, Bombay Mutual Terrace, 
    Opera House, Mumbai, Maharashtra

    Phone - 098200 57722, 084549 47427
     

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai's Budget Fertility Centre highlights The Emotional Toll of IVF on Couples

    Mumbai's Budget Fertility Centre highlights The Emotional Toll of IVF on Couples

    Dr Mohit Saraogi of Saraogi Hospital brings advanced gynecologic oncology treatments to patients in India

    Dr Mohit Saraogi of Saraogi Hospital brings advanced gynecologic oncology treatments to patients in India

    Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix: Synthetic Urine Reviews - Which Is The Best Fake Urine?-vpn

    Sub Solution Vs Quick Fix: Synthetic Urine Reviews – Which Is The Best Fake Urine?

    Indian Realty's SEO Strategies for Real Estate: A Beginner's Guide

    Indian Realty's SEO Strategies for Real Estate: A Beginner's Guide

    A Race to the Top of the Mountain: Solana's Sun Continues to Rise as Snow Thaws for Avalanche, While Big Eyes Coin can see the Summit

    Solana’s Sun Continues to Rise as Snow Thaws for Avalanche, While Big Eyes Coin Can See the Summit

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in Rome: Couple enjoying gelato, sharing kisses near Colosseum; see video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in Rome: Couple enjoying gelato, sharing kisses near Colosseum; see video

    Mumbai's Budget Fertility Centre highlights The Emotional Toll of IVF on Couples

    Mumbai's Budget Fertility Centre highlights The Emotional Toll of IVF on Couples

    Dr Mohit Saraogi of Saraogi Hospital brings advanced gynecologic oncology treatments to patients in India

    Dr Mohit Saraogi of Saraogi Hospital brings advanced gynecologic oncology treatments to patients in India

    Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, Elon Musk's Twitter removes 'Verified' blue ticks

    Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, Elon Musk's Twitter removes 'Verified' blue ticks

    Joker 2: Is Justin Theroux in Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix's film? Check out wrap-up party pictures RBA

    Joker 2: Is Justin Theroux in Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix's film? Check out wrap-up party pictures

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon