Babies & Us Clinic demystifies the condition between Endometriosis and IVF

Endometriosis is a common gynaecological condition that affects millions of women worldwide. Pelvic or abdominal pain is experienced by many women with endometriosis, particularly during their menstrual bleeding or sexual activity. However, some women may not exhibit any symptoms. Difficulty in conceiving may also be encountered as 30% to 50% of infertile women have endometriosis.

It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus, causing inflammation, pain, and scarring along with a lot of discomfort to the patient. Endometriosis can also result in the formation of a cyst (endometrioma) inside the ovary, which can be detected through ultrasound, unlike other endometriotic tissue. The only way to confirm the presence of endometriosis is through a surgical procedure called laparoscopy.



Individuals with endometriosis opt for IVF to overcome their infertility and realize their dream of parenthood. IVF has emerged as a reliable treatment with a success rate, provided the individual undergoes suitable treatment for endometriosis, which is also well managed. However, there are chances of endometriosis affecting the development and implantation of the embryo.



Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Founder-Director of Babies & Us IVF & ICSI Center, which is one of the top IVF centre in Mumbai, states, 'Patients with endometriosis need not lose hope as they can opt for suitable endometriosis management treatment and try to conceive naturally or through IVF. We have successfully treated many such patients who are proud and happy parents today.'



There is a definite connection between endometriosis and pregnancy. Therefore, IVF experts recommend treating endometriosis conditions before proceeding with pregnancy. Inflammation and scarring caused by endometriosis can impact the embryo's development and ability to implant in the uterus. Hence, managing endometriosis is crucial before attempting to get pregnant. Patients with minimal endometriosis can be treated with hormone treatment. Also, laparoscopy for removing endometriosis scarring or lesions is another reliable treatment option if suitable. After endometriosis treatment, patients can try for natural conception or proceed with the IVF cycle, depending on their age and health condition.

The duration of recovery after laparoscopic surgery typically varies between 2 to 4 weeks and is influenced by individual circumstances. In addition, factors such as the scope of the surgery and the location of the tissue removal also impact the recovery process and the body's readiness for conception. So, it is possible to begin trying to conceive after one month of the laparoscopy procedure.

We recommended hormone therapy to prevent the lesions and scars from growing. Hormone treatment regulates hormone production as more estrogen prevents ovulation. Patients need to understand that despite endometriosis management, the chances of successful pregnancy, either naturally or through IVF treatment, depend upon various other conditions such as age and health of the patient.



