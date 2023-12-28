Vitamins and mineral supplements help in levelling up the deficiencies in our body. They work best when combined with a balanced healthy diet.

With so many supplements in the market, it isn't easy to know which ones to include in your diet and which are worth it. There needs to be a checklist for the most essential health supplements. Well, this blog aims to tell you just that. However, your diet also plays a role here. Not everyone can eat the rainbow diet due to a busy schedule. This reduces our daily intake of vital minerals and vitamins. So, what can you do? You can take an all-inclusive nutritional supplement such as Nurokind Gold supplement.



What are nutritional supplements?

Nutritional supplements are mainly used to increase the levels of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, iron, omega-3, and more. These supplements are available in the market as pills, powder, capsules, or liquid form. You can take them before or after your meal. Ensure to take the correct dosage and not exceed it. Also, please consult your doctor to see if you need it.

Who needs nutritional supplements?

Even with a proper diet, some people still lack vital vitamins and minerals. They include:

People who are lactose intolerant might have calcium and vitamin B deficiencies. • Special groups: Some people have increased nutritional needs. They include infants, teenagers, children, lactating women, pregnant women, and the elderly.

5 Supplements You Must Add to Your Daily Routine

1. Vitamin D

Ideally, we all get our vitamin D needs from the sun. However, with today's UV rays causing skin cancer and other health conditions, you must apply sunscreen to protect yourself. This blocks the vitamins your body needs. And during winter, it becomes harder to get enough sun exposure. That is why using vitamin D supplements can help you here. They are suitable for your body and help strengthen your bones. Also, calcium and vitamin D work together, so you should consume calcium-rich foods throughout the day, along with your vitamin D supplement.



2. Calcium

You only need this supplement if your doctor recommends it. Most individuals have an adequate amount of calcium in their body. But if you have an insufficient amount, you may be at risk of developing heart disease and prostate cancer. Eating calcium-rich foods can also help in increasing the levels. You can include yoghurt, almonds, leafy vegetables, etc in your diet. Calcium supplements such as Nurokind Gold can also help boost calcium levels.



3. Vitamin B12

This is a vitamin that our body can't produce but needs to function at optimal levels. Taking it regularly helps red blood cell formation, boosts energy levels, and prevents heart diseases. It also helps keep your hair, skin, and nails healthy. B12 is normally found in animal products, so people who are vegan or vegetarian may lack this vitamin. You can get your daily dose of B12 from the Nurokind Gold supplement.



4. Fish Oil

Omega-3 fatty acids are super healthy for your heart and help lower triglyceride levels. This supplement also improves vision, helps prevent depression, boosts brain health and improves inflammation and sleep quality. Adding this supplement to your diet is equivalent to eating fatty fish two times a week.



5. Folic Acid

If you're someone planning to become pregnant, you need to have enough of this nutrition. Folic acid prevents birth defects in a baby's brain and spine. You would need 400 micrograms daily to fulfil your body's needs for this nutrient.



In conclusion, you can say that everyone's needs for vitamins and minerals are different. You can take a test for your vitamin levels if you suspect low levels or if your doctor recommends you for the test. Nurokind Gold supplement can help you recover your low levels of all vital vitamins and minerals. However, it's essential to consult with the doctor before using them. Also, pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult a doctor before introducing any supplement to their diet.



