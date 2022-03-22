Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    18-year-old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan's Sindh: Report

    Every year, religious extremists abduct and convert many women from minority populations, particularly Hindus in Sindh, according to the report. According to the research, Pakistan's minority populations have long experienced the issue of forced marriages and conversions.

    Pakistan, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    An 18-year-old Hindu girl was shot dead after a botched kidnapping attempt in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, according to a media report on Monday. According to reports, the girl was shot in the middle of the street after resisting the assailants in Rohi, Sukkur. This is not an isolated incidence in Pakistan. According to human rights organisations, hundreds of Christian and Hindu girls are forced to convert to Islam each year.

    According to the Peoples Commission for Minority Rights and the Centre for Social Justice, 156 cases of forced conversions occurred between 2013 and 2019. As per the report, the Sindh government sought to criminalise forced conversions and weddings for the second time in 2019, but the bill was challenged by religious activists.

    According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the entire population of the Hindu minority in Pakistan is 1.60 percent, with Sindh accounting for 6.51 per cent. Hindus are Pakistan's largest minority group. Official estimates place the number of Hindus in Pakistan at 75 lakh. However, nearly 90 lakh Hindus live in the nation, according to the community. The majority of Hindus in Pakistan live in Sindh province, where they share culture, customs, and language with Muslim people. They frequently complain about harassment from radicals.

