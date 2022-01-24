  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE intercepts 2 ballistic missiles by Houthi terror group over Abu Dhabi, week after attack killed 2 Indians

    The attack came a week after Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a fuel depot killing three people and causing a fire in Abu Dhabi and the city’s main airport, heightening tensions in the oil-exporting region.

    UAE intercepts 2 ballistic missiles by Houthi terror group over Abu Dhabi, week after attack killed 2 Indians-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the Gulf country. The United Arab Emirates intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the Gulf country on Monday with no casualties, its defence ministry said, following a deadly attack a week earlier.

    The UAE on Monday, January 24, 2022, intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles that the Houthi terror group fired towards its capital Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Defence said, days after two Indians and a Pakistani were killed in a rare drone and missile attack claimed by the Yemeni rebels.

    “The remnants of the intercepted ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around Abu Dhabi,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was taking the necessary protective measures against all attacks.

    The Ministry also said in a statement that the UAE is ready to deal with any threats and that the authority would take all necessary measures to protect the country from all attacks, the official WAM news agency reported.

    The attack came a week after Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a fuel depot killing three people, and causing a fire in Abu Dhabi and the city’s main airport, heightening tensions in the oil-exporting region.

    A Houthi military spokesman did not immediately respond to questions from the Associated Press on Monday’s attack. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a Houthi spokesman, later tweeted: “The Yemeni armed forces will reveal, in the coming hours, details of a military operation in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

    For more than six years, the Houthis have been battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, repeatedly carrying out cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, launching an unprecedented assault on the UAE on Jan. 17.

    That war, pitting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition, has become a regional conflict as negotiations continue over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The collapse of the accord has sparked years of attacks across the region.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saudi-led coalition airstrikes avenge Houthi attack on UAE, more than a dozen killed in Yemeni capital-dnm

    Saudi-led coalition airstrikes avenge Houthi attack on UAE, more than a dozen killed in Yemeni capital

    Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    'We did it again': Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

    Yemen Houthis claim drone attack on UAE, fire, explosion reported in Abu Dhabi-dnm

    Abu Dhabi airport drone attack: 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani national killed as Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility

    Israeli PM Naftali Bennett historic first-ever visit to UAE

    Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's historic first-ever visit to UAE

    UAE moves to 4 and half day working week first country in the world to do so gcw

    UAE moves to 4.5-day working week; first country in the world to do so

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, United, Manchester City, Leicester, West Ham, Liverpool-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review: Chelsea tames Tottenham, Arsenal held by Burnley, United wins a thriller

    2022 Audi Q7 to launch on February 3 company announces commencement of bookings gcw

    2022 Audi Q7 to launch on February 3, company announces commencement of bookings

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann slapped with EC notice for flouting COVID norms-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann slapped with EC notice for flouting COVID norms

    Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP gcw

    Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP

    Budget 2022 wishlist: Nikhil Kamath to many others, here's what financial leaders want RCB

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: What Zerodha's Nikhil Kamat and other financial experts want from Nirmala Sitharaman

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United must hit the target - Khalid Jamil on Chennaiyin FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC win will give us more confidence for the following games - CFC's Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - ATKMBs Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Covid-19 affects your health and performance, increases risk of injuries - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 68): Chennaiyin FC secures 3rd spot with 2-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Video Icon