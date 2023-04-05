UAE: Indian woman medical coder wins whopping Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

Dubai: A 38-year-old Indian medical coder took home a whopping Dh1 million in the Mahzooz draw. Hameda, a mother of four, has been working in the UAE for the past three years.

The news articles about Mahzooz's winners that Hameda had read in the past had served as inspiration. Prior to a friend's suggestion eight months ago that she take part in Mahzooz, she had never really thought about trying her luck. Hameda has always participated in a regular basis with the purpose of supporting a worthwhile cause. Hameda used to think that by taking part in Mahzooz, she was lending a tiny bit of luck to help another player win, and she felt good about it.

She was at her child's football game on Saturday night, so she was not able to watch the live draw. On Sunday morning, she received a call from the Mahzooz team letting her know she had won, but she brushed it off as a joke. She realised she had won and urged her husband to check her Mahzooz account after the Mahzooz personnel called her repeatedly on Sunday to let her know she had won.

Hameda is the fourth millionaire and first female to receive the "guaranteed" Dh1 million under the new award system, which was implemented a month ago.

24 other players in the 122nd Mahzooz draw who also matched four of the five numbers split the second prize of Dh200,000, or AED 8,333 each. 958 additional winners who matched three of the five numbers received Dh250 each.

Participants can also expect to win various gold prizes throughout Ramadan. Next week, a participant will have the opportunity to win 300g of gold.