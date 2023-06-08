Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE: Global Village gets a New opening date; Check

    According to a media release issued by the destination on Thursday, Global Village will open one week earlier the next season.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    According to a media release issued by the destination on Thursday, Global Village will open one week earlier the next season.

    The multiethnic family attraction will debut on October 18 for Season 28. The decision was made in response to "overwhelming demand" and to provide everyone a longer window of opportunity to enjoy a more magnificent environment.

    For more than 25 years, the place has served as a "beacon of cultural interchange, foreign cuisines, fascinating entertainment, and enjoyment." However, it is closed during the summer months.

    "Each year, millions of visitors from all corners of the globe gather to revel in the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities.

    By opening earlier for Season 28, Global Village aims to ensure that guests can enjoy an extended period of thrilling entertainment, cultural diversity, and unparalleled attractions," the destination said.

    The destination will be closed on April 28, 2024.

    During the previous iteration of Global Village, visitors could experience more than 90 different cultures through its more than 250 food options, 3,500 shopping stores, and 175 rides and games. 

    The term "global village" refers to the phenomena of increased global connectivity as a result of the spread of media technologies worldwide. Canadian media theorist Marshall McLuhan first used the phrase in his books Understanding Media and The Gutenberg Galaxy: The Making of Typographic Man.
     

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
