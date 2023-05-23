Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE extends work permit to three years; READ details

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government will increase the validity of work permits to three years in response to suggestions made by a Federal National Council committee. Without a valid work permit, it is against the law to work in the UAE.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 23, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government will increase the validity of work permits to three years in response to suggestions made by a Federal National Council committee.

    Without a valid work permit, it is against the law to work in the UAE. UAE work licenses were provided for two years prior to FNC approval.

    Due to the expense of applying for and issuing work permits, the FNC has granted the extension.

    The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) provides the crucial documents that are necessary for foreign workers to enter the nation. The FNC Committee on Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs recommended extending UAE work visas from two to three years.

    In addition, the committee has proposed waiving work permit payments in cases where employees change jobs.

    Another important move for employees in the United Arab Emirates was the FNC's approval of a proposal requiring that an employee stays with a company for at least 12 months after successfully completing a probationary term.

    The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization briefed the FNC of its thorough inspection activities carried out around the nation during deliberations.

    Over 72,000 inspection visits were made this year alone, 2,300 of which were in connection with possible instances of fraudulent Emiratization. The ministry discovered about 430 cases, some of which were forwarded to the public prosecution for additional action.

    The UAE government's dedication to improving the labour market and streamlining administrative processes for employees and businesses is evident in the FNC's approval of the extension of work permits to three years.

    The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization's new policies seek to create a balance between safeguarding workers' rights and helping businesses achieve their Emiratization objectives.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
