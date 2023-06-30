Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for July 2023; Check out the new prices

    In June, the global economy experienced sluggish growth, resulting in relatively low petrol prices worldwide. Surprisingly, despite deregulation, retail petrol costs in the UAE remain lower than the global average rates.

    UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for July; Check out the new prices anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    Abu Dhabi: For the month of July 2023, the UAE Fuel Price Committee has released the price of petrol and diesel. The following new pricing will be in effect as of July 1:

    • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3 a litre, compared to Dh2.95 in June.
    • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.89 per litre, compared to Dh2.84 last month.
    • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.81 a litre, compared to Dh2.76 a litre in June.
    • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.76 a litre compared to Dh2.68 last month.

    The fuel price committee had lowered the prices by 21 fils per litre last month. Due to the sluggish growth of the world economy in June, petrol prices around the world remained low. Retail petrol costs in the UAE are lower than the worldwide average rates despite the deregulation.

    The average price of petrol worldwide, according to globalpetrolpriecs.com, is Dh4.75 per litre, compared to Dh2.84 in the United Arab Emirates.

    When compared to the prices seen in November and December 2022, the price of petrol in the United Arab Emirates fell in January and February of this year. The costs did, however, increase once again in March before declining in April. Prices increased in May, but they decreased in June.

    Also read: UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed anr

    UAE: Implementation of Tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists postponed

    Saudi Arabia: Shooting incident takes place outside US Consulate in Jeddah anr

    Saudi Arabia: Shooting incident takes place outside US Consulate in Jeddah; 2 dead

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offers Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque anr

    UAE President offers Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

    Eid Al Adha 2023: Check out the prayer timings across UAE on June 28 anr

    Eid Al Adha 2023: Check out the prayer timings across UAE on June 28

    Arab youth sees India as stronger ally than the US: New survey

    Arab youth sees India as stronger ally than the US: New survey

    Recent Stories

    Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh takes U-Turn, tears down resignation letter AJR

    Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh takes U-Turn, tears down resignation letter

    Skin care: 7 anti-aging foods to include in your diet today EAI AJR

    Skin care: 7 anti-aging foods to include in your diet today

    7 tips to lose weight fast without going to gym RBA EAI

    7 tips to lose weight fast without going to gym

    Does Twitter Tesla boss Elon Musk use small doses of ketamine to manager depression gcw

    Does Twitter & Tesla boss Elon Musk use small doses of 'ketamine' to manage depression?

    Gone Girl to Shutter Island - 7 best books with plot twist MSW

    Gone Girl to Shutter Island - 7 best books with plot twist

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon