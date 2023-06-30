UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for July 2023; Check out the new prices

In June, the global economy experienced sluggish growth, resulting in relatively low petrol prices worldwide. Surprisingly, despite deregulation, retail petrol costs in the UAE remain lower than the global average rates.

Abu Dhabi: For the month of July 2023, the UAE Fuel Price Committee has released the price of petrol and diesel. The following new pricing will be in effect as of July 1:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3 a litre, compared to Dh2.95 in June.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.89 per litre, compared to Dh2.84 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.81 a litre, compared to Dh2.76 a litre in June.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.76 a litre compared to Dh2.68 last month.

The fuel price committee had lowered the prices by 21 fils per litre last month. Due to the sluggish growth of the world economy in June, petrol prices around the world remained low. Retail petrol costs in the UAE are lower than the worldwide average rates despite the deregulation.

The average price of petrol worldwide, according to globalpetrolpriecs.com, is Dh4.75 per litre, compared to Dh2.84 in the United Arab Emirates.

When compared to the prices seen in November and December 2022, the price of petrol in the United Arab Emirates fell in January and February of this year. The costs did, however, increase once again in March before declining in April. Prices increased in May, but they decreased in June.

