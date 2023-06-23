Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Temperatures in UAE to hit 47 degree Celsius; Report

    UAE is likely to experience a hot and humid climate on Friday (June 23). The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) has predicted that it will be sunny to partly overcast today. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    Dubai: Across the UAE, today's weather is expected to be dusty, hot, and humid. The National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) predicts that it will be sunny to partly overcast today. Over certain Northern coastal locations, it will be humid Saturday morning and through the evening. The country's interior is predicted to experience high temperatures between 43 and 47 °C. Temperatures will range from 30 to 37 degrees Celsius over the highlands and from 39 to 42 degrees Celsius along the coast and on the islands.

    At 5.30 am yesterday, Barakah in the Al Dhafra region recorded the lowest temperature of 24.6°C. At 2.15 p.m., Al Qattara in Al Ain had the highest temperature of 47.4 °C.

    In contrast to internal areas, where it is anticipated to be between 65 and 85 percent, coastal areas will see high humidity of 70 to 85 percent. Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds with occasional freshening and blowing dust at 15 to 25 to 35 km/hr are to be anticipated.

    By afternoon, the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate while the sea in the Oman Sea will be occasionally light to moderate.

    Light to moderate winds from the southwest to the northwest will be present. With gusts of up to 35 km/h, the winds can periodically freshen and generate blowing dust.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 5:24 PM IST
