    Saudi Arabia is now harnessing AI to combat desertification

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    The Saudi Ministry of Environment has initiated a program that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to combat desertification. This collaboration involving the ministry, the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification, and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology intends to assess vegetative cover within Saudi Arabia. 

    The program aligns with afforestation projects and the "Green Saudi" initiative. As desertification poses a significant challenge in the country due to its arid climate and climate change effects, AI-driven analysis of satellite imagery and data will pinpoint areas most susceptible to desertification. 

    Remote sensing technologies will monitor vegetation, rainfall, and plant health changes over time.

    Strategies to counter desertification, including tree and shrub planting, water management enhancements, and sustainable agriculture promotion, will be developed. 

    This AI-powered program represents a crucial step towards Saudi Arabia's desertification mitigation and sustainability goals. By utilizing advanced technologies, the nation aims to safeguard its natural resources and construct a more sustainable future.

    Saudi Arabia is concurrently executing various initiatives against desertification, such as the ambitious "Green Saudi" project, focused on planting 10 billion trees nationwide, and the "National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification," dedicated to cultivating drought-resistant plants and refining water management techniques.


    A total of 77 initiatives are in motion under the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) to attain three pivotal targets and effect positive, enduring change. This comprehensive approach encompasses afforestation, biodiversity preservation, emissions reduction, and establishment of new protected areas. 

    As part of the SGI, Saudi Arabia is translating its vision of a greener future into action, investing in sustainable development.

    The forthcoming SGI Forum, scheduled for October 23-24 in Riyadh, represents a landmark event in Saudi Arabia's endeavour to transition from an oil-based economy to a cleaner, more sustainable one. 

    The SGI aims to plant 10 billion trees, encompassing 30% of the total land area, create expansive protected zones, conserve coastal marine life, and encourage alternative agriculture. Technology will play a pivotal role in facilitating Saudi Arabia's transformation into a greener nation.

    With its diverse landscapes encompassing forests, pastures, coastlines, and islands across around 2 million square kilometres, Saudi Arabia is harnessing AI and remote sensing to streamline the study and monitoring of its environment.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 6:37 PM IST
