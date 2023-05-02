Qatar Airways pledges to support Riyadh Airways; Check out the new routes announced in 2023

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The CEO of Qatar Airways also disclosed additional flying routes to the United Arab Emirates.
     

    Doha: Qatar Airways has pledged to support the new Saudi airline Riyadh Air, said CEO Akbar Al Baker. Al Baker mentioned new and recurring travel locations in Saudi Arabia during his speech on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

    The CEO of Qatar Airways also disclosed additional flying routes to the United Arab Emirates. At a press conference held at ATM, Al Baker declared that Riyadh Air, the new airline for Saudi Arabia, was welcomed by Qatar's national carrier.

    He said, "There is a lot of business around for everybody. We will cooperate with them and support them”.

    He stated that the airline might look into future technical support or codeshare arrangements with Riyadh Air on the sidelines of the ATM expo. With an emphasis on the Gulf region, Qatar Airways has increased its network to more than 160 destinations.

    Al Baker said Qatar Airways will add Tabouk, Saudi Arabia to its network and also resume services to Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

    The airline now offers service to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and most recently, Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The airline currently offers 84 weekly flights to the UAE, underscoring the region's significance.

    Al Baker said, “We are excited to be present at this year’s Arabian Travel Market. Our commitment to offering our passengers world-class products and services remains steadfast as we continue to grow and expand our network."

    “With exciting events lined up in Qatar, we are certain that our country will continue to thrive as a tourism hub for years to come.”

