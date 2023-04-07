Kuwait deported 9000 expats in last three months; Indians top list

There are 700 men and women in prison and awaiting deportation. The authorities are attempting to deport them to their home nations within the next ten days after completing all the necessary formalities.

Kuwait City: Kuwait has deported 9000 expatriates in just three months, official records show. This number comprises individuals from many nations. This year's data was publicly disclosed from January 1 through March 31. Of the 9000 deported people, around 4000 are women.

The local media said that certain people have also been expelled as a result of their involvement in ongoing cases in other nations. Indians constitute a majority of the deportees. Filipinos form the second-most deported nationality while the Sri Lankans are in third place. Egyptian citizens occupy the fifth position in the list of deportees.

In the meantime, 700 men and women are still in prison and awaiting deportation. The authorities are attempting to deport them to their home nations within the next ten days after completing all the necessary formalities.

The numbers also indicate that, over the past three months, there has been a significant rise in the number of expats who have been deported after being involved in drug-related crimes. The General Directorate of Residency Affairs, which looks into violations of Kuwaiti visa and residency requirements, refers the majority of expats for deportation.

When an expat's residence documents expire and they continue to live and work in Kuwait illegally without renewing them, the Residency Affairs Investigation Department officers arrest them and hand them over to the appropriate agencies for deportation. The second most frequently suggested government department for deporting expatriates in Kuwait is public security. After the judicial process is over, expatriates who have been arrested for a variety of offences are deported.

