    Etihad Airways to expand services to Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur in summer schedule

    Etihad Airways' daily service to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala will increase to ten flights a week, while a new service to Jaipur, Rajasthan has been announced.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Etihad Airways, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, is set to enhance its summer schedule with new flights to Jaipur and reportedly Thiruvananthapuram. The existing daily service to Thiruvananthapuram will be augmented to ten flights per week, while a new route to Jaipur has also been announced. Currently, Abu Dhabi to Kochi enjoys three daily services. With the introduction of these new routes, approximately 1,000 individuals will have the opportunity to travel to Kerala weekly, while 1,200 travelers will gain access to Jaipur.

    Commencing from June 15th, Etihad will expand its flight frequencies across key destinations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Amman, Cairo, Karachi, and Colombo. This expansion represents a 33% surge in total weekly flights compared to the previous summer. Jaipur will mark the airline's 11th gateway in India, further solidifying its presence in the Indian market, which now encompasses 75 destinations.

    With the inclusion of services to Jaipur, Etihad's operations in Indian sectors will elevate to 11, demonstrating the airline's ongoing commitment to serving the Indian population.

    “As we move forward, our enhanced summer schedule marks an important step in our growth strategy, offering our guests additional flexibility and choice,” said Arik De, Etihad Airways chief revenue and commercial officer.

    "Our goal is to offer our guests unparalleled travel choices and opportunities to explore the distinctive charm of Abu Dhabi, both as a premier destination and as a gateway to the world," he said.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
