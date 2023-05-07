Dubai introduces 'Food Safety Hero' programme for schools; Aims to teach safe and healthy food making method

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dubai: At the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) in Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Municipality has introduced the "Food Safety Hero" curriculum for schools.

    In order to create a sustainable, better, and safer future for children, the course aims to educate students on safe and nutritious techniques of food preparation and consumption through an interactive educational experience.

    The programme represents the municipality's dedication to enforcing the strictest health and safety regulations and highlighting the importance of food safety to raise everyone's standard of living in Dubai, residents as well as tourists. It also intends to improve collaboration with the business sector in this area in order to meet the goals of sustainable development in accordance with the principles of the UAE's Year of Sustainability.

    Through this programme, which will run throughout 2023, Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with the ICCA, will provide children with an educational experience through hands-on food production activities that creatively emphasise food safety. The programme comprises specialists and chefs who will teach children how to develop their leadership skills and help parents and classmates become more conscious of food safety by naming them "Food Safety Heroes."

    Numerous schools in Dubai will participate in the programme, which aims to raise awareness among various segments of society and encourage students to join the "I Pledge to Food Safety" initiative through the website foodsafetypledge.com and engage in continuous learning about food safety. This is done in order to reach as many students as possible and share knowledge through internal student activities.

    Students who participate in the project will discover how the safety of the food they consume has a direct influence on their health. The importance of minimising food waste and the necessity of safe and healthy eating as a crucial component of food security will be further emphasised in the plan. Additionally, it will describe the best practises for ensuring food safety and the longevity of food ecologies.
     

