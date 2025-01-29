AED 10 for three meals? THIS Indian man is making it happen in Dubai; READ

Bhojpuriya Restaurant in Dubai, founded by Indian expat Lokesh Mishra in 2020, offers affordable home-style meals for laborers while celebrating Bihar and Uttar Pradesh cuisine.

AED 10 for three meals? Lokesh Mishra Indian man is making it happen in Dubai bhojpuriya hotel; READ anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

In Dubai’s Al Muhaisnah 2, workers don’t need to treat home-style meals as a luxury. Bhojpuriya Restaurant, which opened in 2020, offers affordable meals for just Dh10 for three meals a day or Dh300 for a full month. Initially designed to cater to the city's construction workers, the restaurant, founded by Indian expat Lokesh Mishra, has also become popular with food lovers seeking authentic Bhojpuri dishes.

Mishra, a seasoned professional in the tech sector, relocated to Dubai in 2001 to work with Siemens, later joining Nokia in 2004. His career eventually led him to Apple, where he worked across the UK, Germany, France, and the Middle East. Reflecting on his time at Apple, Mishra said, "Apple opened doors to experiences I had never imagined." Despite his achievements in the corporate world, his love for food and hospitality brought him back to a long-held dream of opening a restaurant.

"By serving a large number of customers daily, we are able to keep costs low while ensuring quality. When you cater to hundreds of people every day, the margins balance out," he said as quoted by Khaleej Times.

Bhojpuriya opened just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, forcing the restaurant's dining area to close. Unfazed by the setback, Mishra launched a tiffin delivery service to provide workers with fresh meals. Starting as early as 4am, these meals became a crucial source of sustenance for many.

The restaurant’s menu showcases the rich culinary heritage of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Signature dishes include litti chokha, a traditional delicacy featuring roasted wheat balls stuffed with spiced gram flour, paired with a flavorful mashed vegetable mix. Another highlight is sattu, a nutrient-packed drink made from roasted gram flour, now widely recognized for its health benefits. Classics like daal bhaat and biryanis provide comforting, familiar flavors.

Though originally catering to workers, the eatery has attracted a diverse crowd, including enthusiasts of Bhojpuri cuisine. “Many Bhojpuri actors stop by when they visit Dubai for film shoots,” Mishra shared. “It’s heartwarming to see people reconnect with their roots through food.”

Currently, Bhojpuriya has a team of 15 employees, whom Mishra considers an extended family. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that our work helps support their households and ensures their children receive an education,” he shared.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians? anr

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians?

UAE to introduce new unified licence for medical professionals to work across the country anr

UAE to introduce new unified licence for medical professionals to work across the country

Air India Express airline raises free check-in baggage limit to 30 kg for Middle East passengers anr

THIS airline raises free check-in baggage limit to 30 kg for Middle East passengers

UAE President calls for rain prayers on December 7 amid cool weather anr

UAE President calls for rain prayers on December 7 amid cool weather

Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in kuwait abbasiya anr

Tragic! Family of four from Kerala dies after fire breaks out in flat in Kuwait

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi Prakash-no-makeup looks of 5 TV actresses

Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi: TV stars SHOCKING Look Without Makeup

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Netflix HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details RBA

Netflix's HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon