AED 10 for three meals? THIS Indian man is making it happen in Dubai; READ

In Dubai’s Al Muhaisnah 2, workers don’t need to treat home-style meals as a luxury. Bhojpuriya Restaurant, which opened in 2020, offers affordable meals for just Dh10 for three meals a day or Dh300 for a full month. Initially designed to cater to the city's construction workers, the restaurant, founded by Indian expat Lokesh Mishra, has also become popular with food lovers seeking authentic Bhojpuri dishes.

Mishra, a seasoned professional in the tech sector, relocated to Dubai in 2001 to work with Siemens, later joining Nokia in 2004. His career eventually led him to Apple, where he worked across the UK, Germany, France, and the Middle East. Reflecting on his time at Apple, Mishra said, "Apple opened doors to experiences I had never imagined." Despite his achievements in the corporate world, his love for food and hospitality brought him back to a long-held dream of opening a restaurant.

"By serving a large number of customers daily, we are able to keep costs low while ensuring quality. When you cater to hundreds of people every day, the margins balance out," he said as quoted by Khaleej Times.

Bhojpuriya opened just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, forcing the restaurant's dining area to close. Unfazed by the setback, Mishra launched a tiffin delivery service to provide workers with fresh meals. Starting as early as 4am, these meals became a crucial source of sustenance for many.

The restaurant’s menu showcases the rich culinary heritage of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Signature dishes include litti chokha, a traditional delicacy featuring roasted wheat balls stuffed with spiced gram flour, paired with a flavorful mashed vegetable mix. Another highlight is sattu, a nutrient-packed drink made from roasted gram flour, now widely recognized for its health benefits. Classics like daal bhaat and biryanis provide comforting, familiar flavors.

Though originally catering to workers, the eatery has attracted a diverse crowd, including enthusiasts of Bhojpuri cuisine. “Many Bhojpuri actors stop by when they visit Dubai for film shoots,” Mishra shared. “It’s heartwarming to see people reconnect with their roots through food.”

Currently, Bhojpuriya has a team of 15 employees, whom Mishra considers an extended family. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that our work helps support their households and ensures their children receive an education,” he shared.



