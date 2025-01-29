9 Indian nationals killed, several injured in road accident in Saudi Arabia's Jizan

Nine Indian nationals have died, and eleven others were injured in a road accident in Jizan, Saudi Arabia. A van carrying 26 people collided with a trailer, resulting in the fatalities.

First Published Jan 29, 2025, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

The Indian consulate in Jeddah confirmed on Wednesday (Jan 29) that nine Indian nationals lost their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. The consulate is actively assisting the affected families and coordinating with the relevant authorities.

The tragic road accident took place near Baish in Jizan city, located in Saudi Arabia’s Western Region. A van carrying 26 people collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction. Nine Indian nationals lost their lives in the crash, while eleven others were injured and are currently receiving intensive care in hospitals in Jizan, according to local reports.

The Indian consulate, in a statement on X, said, "We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Further assuring assistance to the families of the deceased, the consulate added, "Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries."

External affairs minister S Jaishankar responded to the incident and expressed his condolences. "Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives," said Jaishankar, while confirming communication with India's Consul General in Jeddah for " extending fullest support in this tragic situation."

