Xeris Biopharma Stock Soars To Nearly 4-Year High On Strong 2025 Outlook, Retail Bulls Charge In

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Inc. surged more than 9.5% on Thursday, reaching their highest level since June 2021, driven by a better-than-expected revenue forecast for 2025 that fueled investor optimism.

The rally came despite a slightly wider-than-expected quarterly loss, with retail sentiment increasingly bullish following the earnings release.

Xeris reported an adjusted fourth-quarter loss of $0.03 per share, narrowly missing Wall Street expectations of a $0.02 loss.

However, revenue for the period was $60.01 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $58.54 million.

The company's full-year guidance emerged as the key driver of market enthusiasm. Xeris expects 2025 revenue of $255 million to $275 million, significantly higher than the $239.77 million analysts had expected.

CEO John Shannon described 2024 as an "exceptional" year, as revenue surpassed $203 million to a record high.

CFO Steven Pieper said record quarterly revenue of more than $60 million in Q4 contributed to a positive cash flow of $2 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of over $8 million.

He added that the 2025 revenue outlook represents more than 30% growth at the midpoint.

Xeris currently markets three key products: Recorlev for endogenous Cushing's syndrome, Gvoke for severe hypoglycemia, and Keveyis for primary periodic paralysis.

It is also advancing a pipeline of development programs, led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, alongside several early-stage programs leveraging its technology platforms.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Xeris turned 'extremely bullish' (89/100) and reached its highest score in a year, with message volume surging by 780% in the 24 hours to Thursday's close.

XERS sentiment and message volume as of March 6 | source: Stocktwits

One user noted that the stock's long period of stagnation, "like 40 qtrs in the desert," had finally given way to momentum.

Another speculated about the possibility of a buyout, suggesting that Xeris could attract an acquisition offer by the end of the year.

Short interest in Xeris last stood at 6.9%, according to Koyfin data. The company's stock, which was falling after-hours on Thursday, has gained nearly 22% since the start of the year.

