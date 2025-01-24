We Asked Stocktwits Users What's Next For Netflix Stock After Stellar Q4 Earnings: Retail Mixed About Trajectory

The consensus price target for Netflix stock is now at $986.46, suggesting scope for a mere 0.16% upside potential.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) reported a blowout fourth-quarter earnings report this week and analysts gave approval to the stellar performance either by lifting the price targets or upgrading the stock. However, the retail mood toward the stock has turned cautious.

The Los Gatos, California-based streaming giant reported fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded the consensus expectations. Global paid subscriber net additions were impressive at 18.91 million.

Netflix also lifted its 2025 revenue guidance, vowing to improve its core business with more series, ad business growth, and new initiatives such as live programming and games.

Encouraged by the improved fundamentals, the company announced price hikes for its ad-supported and premium subscription services in some geographies, including the U.S.

The company’s strong quarterly performance has led to a clamor among some quarters for it to be added to the group of high-profile mega-cap techs known as the Magnificent Seven.

The retail crowd on the Stocktwits platform has adopted a cautious stance. An ongoing poll by the platform found that 42% of the respondents expect the stock to continue to make new highs. A sizeable, although a more modest, 37% see some degree of pullback. About 21% expect a consolidation phase to follow.

While some stock watchers see Netflix as a buy-and-hold investment, others balked at the recent price hikes.

The Netflix stock settled Thursday at a record $984.86, having hit an intraday high of $999 earlier.

It has gained over 13% in the two sessions following the results, and the year-to-date gain is a more modest 10.5%. The stock had soared 83% in 2024.

The consensus price target for the stock is now at $986.46, according to TipRanks data., suggesting scope for a mere 0.16% upside potential.

