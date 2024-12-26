Volato Group Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Resolution Of NYSE American Non-Compliance: Retail Sentiment Edges Higher

Volato Group had received a warning letter under Section 1009(a) of the NYSE American Company Guide describing the firm’s failure to comply with sections 301 and 713.

Volato Group Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Resolution Of NYSE American Non-Compliance: Retail Sentiment Edges Higher
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 5:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

Shares of aviation firm Volato Group Inc (SOAR) rallied over 9% in Thursday’s pre-market session after the company announced it had resolved an issue related to non-compliance with the NYSE American rules.

Volato Group had received a warning letter under Section 1009(a) of the NYSE American Company Guide describing the firm’s failure to comply with sections 301 and 713.

The company said it issued approximately 16 million Class A shares between November 2024 and December 2024 in accordance with a settlement agreement and stipulation dated Nov. 4, 2024. The NYSE determined this violated the said provisions, it added.

“The company is implementing additional controls to avoid violations of such NYSE rules in the future,” Volato said.

Following the disclosure, retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched up into the ‘neutral’ territory (45/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

SOAR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:59 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits SOAR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:59 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Most retail chatter on Stocktwits indicated a positive take on the stock.

Earlier this month, Volato stated it remains on track to deliver positive net income in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, driven by strategic initiatives that have already improved financial performance.

In the previous quarter, the firm reported $40.3 million in revenue, up $36.6 million year-over-year. It also reported positive adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $3.2 million.

Despite the confidence shown by the firm, its stock has lost over 18% in the last one month. On a year-to-date basis, the shares have lost over 94% of their value.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

US Banking Lobby Groups Reportedly Suing Fed Over Opaque Aspects Of Stress Testing Framework

US Banking Lobby Groups Reportedly Suing Fed Over Opaque Aspects Of Stress Testing Framework

NeueHealth Stock Soars Toward 9-Month Highs On $1.3B Take-Private Deal: Retail Exuberant

NeueHealth Stock Soars Toward 9-Month Highs On $1.3B Take-Private Deal: Retail Exuberant

American Airlines Tops Stocktwits Trending List After Technical Issue Disrupts Flights On Christmas Eve: Retail’s Skeptical

American Airlines Tops Stocktwits Trending List After Technical Issue Disrupts Flights On Christmas Eve: Retail’s Skeptical

US Steel Slips Pre-Market As Nippon Deal Awaits Biden’s Final Decision: Retail Keeps The Faith

US Steel Slips Pre-Market As Nippon Deal Awaits Biden’s Final Decision: Retail Keeps The Faith

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Instagram influencer & RJ Simran found dead in Delhi; suicide suspected shk

BREAKING: Instagram influencer & RJ Simran found dead in Delhi; suicide suspected

Safe Mahakumbh: Three-tier security checks in place for Mahakumbh Mela entry

Safe Mahakumbh: Three-tier security checks in place for Mahakumbh Mela entry

Tamil Nadu: BJP's K Annamalai vows to flogging six times, walk barefoot until DMK Government is ousted dmn

Tamil Nadu: BJP's K Annamalai vows flogging six times, walk barefoot until DMK government is ousted (WATCH)

Chanakya Niti explains how to find TRUE friends and family gcw

Chanakya Niti explains how to find TRUE friends and family

Chanakya Niti explains how to find TRUE friends and family gcw

Chanakya Niti explains how to find TRUE friends and family

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon