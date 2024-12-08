Victoria’s Secret Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of -$0.62 on estimated revenues of $1.29 billion

Victoria’s Secret Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 8:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 8:25 PM IST

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock was slightly down ahead of the lingerie and beauty products retailer’s third-quarter earnings, with retail sentiment staying bullish.

Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of -$0.62 on estimated revenues of $1.29 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to ‘bullish’ (59/100) from ‘extremely bearish’ (13/100) a day ago. Message volumes climbed to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ zone.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $32 million, or $0.40 per diluted share. It had posted a net loss of $1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter 2024 operating income was $62 million compared to $26 million from a year ago.

The company previously raised its full-year outlook, forecasting net sales to be down about 1%, compared to prior guidance of sales dipping by low-single digits, to a comparative 52 weeks from fiscal year 2023.

In November, Telsey Advisory Group revised its outlook on Victoria's Secret, raising the price target to $40 from $27, and retained a ‘Market Perform’ rating. The revision came in response to the appointment of the company’s new CEO Hillary Super in September.

Several analysts revised their price targets at the same time, citing Super’s experience in the industry and her potential impact on the brand’s future, along with the return of the company’s famed fashion show.

Former interim CEO and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Timothy (TJ) Johnson, said of the company’s fall collection, “Early customer feedback on our fall assortments is encouraging for both the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brands, and our beauty business has continued solid performance and is driving traffic to our stores.”

The return of Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in autumn was expected to kick off the company’s holiday season. The show was canceled in 2018 after facing much criticism for encouraging ageism and sexism and even being a bit ‘tone-deaf’ to evolving fashion trends.


 

Victoria’s Secret stock is up 61% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

United States Antimony Stock Rallies On Potential Opportunity From China Precious Metals Ban: Retail Bullish

United States Antimony Stock Rallies On Potential Opportunity From China Precious Metals Ban: Retail Bullish

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Genius Group Stock Gains After Snagging XD Academy In Bitcoin Education Push: Retail Opts For Caution

Genius Group Stock Gains After Snagging XD Academy In Bitcoin Education Push: Retail Opts For Caution

Fed Officials Express Concern On Inflation, Assert Need To Exercise Caution On Rate Reductions

Fed Officials Express Concern On Inflation, Assert Need To Exercise Caution On Rate Reductions

Recent Stories

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024? gcw

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024?

Surprising pension plan earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job here is how gcw

SURPRISING pension plan: Earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job; Here’s how

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down shk

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down

PHOTOS Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate RBA

(PHOTOS) Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon