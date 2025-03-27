user
user icon

Verint Stock Plunges After-Hours On Q4 Miss: Retail Fears More Weakness

Verint noted that ASC 606, a set of accounting rules governing how a company recognizes revenue from customer contracts, impacted its top- and bottom-line results.

Verint Stock Plunges After-Hours On Q4 Miss: Retail Fears More Weakness
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) fell sharply in the after-hours session after the customer experience automation company announced below-consensus quarterly results. 

The Melville, New York-based company reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 and revenue of $254 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, missing the Finchat-compiled consensus of $1.27 and $276.82 million, respectively.

Verint noted that the top and bottom-line results were impacted by the ASC 606, which is a set of accounting rules that govern how a company recognizes revenue from contracts with customers. The EPS was also adjusted for the divestiture that closed on Jan. 31, 2024.

Among the operational metrics, the subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) was at $712 million compared to the guidance of $704 million, up 5.2% year over year (YoY). Bundled software-as-a-service (SAAS) jumped 16.5% to a better-than-expected $328 million, and SaaS annual contract value (ACV) from new deals was a record $32 million, marking over 30% growth.

CEO Dan Bodner said, “During FYE 2025, some of the largest brands in the world began to deploy Verint's [artificial intelligence] AI powered bots and we expect them to expand their usage over time.”

He noted that, as of this date, more than 90 of the Fortune 500 companies were using Verint's AI-powered bots to automate workflows.

Grant Highlander, Verint’s CFO, said the company exceeded its cash generation guidance by $8 million and cash contribution guidance by $16 million. 

“Our outlook for Q1 is for another quarter of acceleration, with approximately 6% ARR growth year-over-year,” he added.

Verint guided fiscal year 2026 revenue to $960 million, +/- 3% and non-GAAP EPS to $2.93 at the midpoint of the revenue guidance. Analysts, on average, expect the numbers at $3.11 and $974.26 million, respectively.

 

Subscription ARR as of the end of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year is expected at $768 million, +/- 1% from $760 million estimated previously. The company expects cash generation of $960 million, +/- 1% and cash contribution of $246 million at the midpoint of cash generation.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the Verint stock flipped to ‘bearish’ (29/100) late Wednesday, from the ‘extremely bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume spiked to ‘extremely high’ levels.

vrnt-sentiment.png VRNT sentiment and message volume March 26, as of 9:32 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bearish watcher shrugged off the upward adjustment to the ARR guidance and fretted about the subpar results.

Another user predicted more weakness on potential analyst downgrades.

Verint fell 10.08% in Wednesday’s after-hours session after slipping 0.83% to $21.62 in the regular trading. The stock is down over 21% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coherent Stock Tumbles On Illinois Facility Sale Announcement, But Retail Remains Bullish

Coherent Stock Tumbles On Illinois Facility Sale Announcement, But Retail Remains Bullish

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Slips Despite Positive Commentary At Capital Markets Day But Retail’s Impressed

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Slips Despite Positive Commentary At Capital Markets Day But Retail’s Impressed

Retail Bulls Bite Into Chewy Stock As Q4 Results, 2025 Outlook Impress Amid Market Selloff

Retail Bulls Bite Into Chewy Stock As Q4 Results, 2025 Outlook Impress Amid Market Selloff

Trump's 25% Auto Tariff Hits Ford, GM, Stellantis Stocks — Retail Jitters Grow, Analyst Flags One 'Big Confusion'

Trump's 25% Auto Tariff Hits Ford, GM, Stellantis Stocks — Retail Jitters Grow, Analyst Flags One 'Big Confusion'

Vivani Medical Announces Promising Preclinical Weight Loss Data For Its Semaglutide Implant: Retail Sentiment Soars

Vivani Medical Announces Promising Preclinical Weight Loss Data For Its Semaglutide Implant: Retail Sentiment Soars

Recent Stories

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness 40 degree temperature this weekend? Check here

PHOTOS Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow ATG

(PHOTOS) Nayanthara's new home studio spreads over 7000sqft; See luxurious Bungalow

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate ATG

Gold price RISES after 3 days of falling: Check 24k gold rate

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27 ATG

Vedanta to Wipro: 7 stocks to watch on March 27

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video shk

'Stop being a stooge': Kunal Kamra slams T-Series; claims music label's copyright strike on his stand-up video

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon