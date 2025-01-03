US Steel Stock Drops Pre-Market On Reports Of Biden Blocking Nippon Steel Deal: Retail Sentiment Crumbles

Both companies have indicated they will likely pursue legal action once the deal is formally blocked.

US Steel Stock Drops Pre-Market On Reports Of Biden Blocking Nippon Steel Deal: Retail Sentiment Crumbles
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 7:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 7:17 PM IST

U.S. Steel (X) stock dropped as much as 8% in pre-market trade on Friday after reports emerged that President Joe Biden will be blocking its acquisition by Japan’s Nippon Steel.

The White House plans to announce the decision later on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. 

The $14.1 billion deal has faced considerable pushback from the government and the United Steelworkers union, citing national security concerns. 

Sources told the Washington Post that Biden opted to kill the deal despite intense efforts by some of his senior advisers to sway him in recent days, including concerns that rejecting a sizable investment from a top Japanese corporation could damage U.S. relations with Japan.

While Biden has been vocal about his opposition to the deal, propagating that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned and operated, the White House is yet to take an official stance on the acquisition. 

Both companies have indicated they will likely pursue legal action once the deal is formally blocked. 

The White House had not issued any formal statement at the time of writing. 

Screenshot 2025-01-03 071143.png U.S. Steel Corp. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 3 as of 07:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around U.S. Steel dipped to a year-low in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone from a tepid ‘neutral’ a day ago, as chatter surged to ‘extremely high.’ 

One retail investor on the platform expressed confidence that the deal would eventually get approved once the companies take the issue to court.

However, another said that it’s unlikely that anyone other than Nippon Steel would want to buy U.S. Steel.

Some even expressed solidarity with the decision to keep U.S. Steel American-owned.

Reports about Biden blocking the deal came after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) was unable to decide whether the deal posed a national security risk, leaving the final decision to the president. 

On Monday, Nippon Steel made a bid to overcome Biden’s opposition, offering the government an effective veto over any reduction in U.S. Steel’s “production capacity.”

Yet even that gambit has fallen short if reports hold. 

If Biden does reject the deal, the collapse of Nippon Steel’s proposed $14.9 billion acquisition would represent a victory for United Steelworkers union president David McCall. 

Amid the acquisition controversy, U.S. Steel’s stock dropped more than 30% in 2024. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: BitFuFu Stock Soars After Securing A Fleet Of 80,000 Miners From Bitmain: Retail Remains Unconvinced

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SuperCom Stock Surges Pre-Market On Bagging 2 Government Contracts: Retail Eyes More Upside

SuperCom Stock Surges Pre-Market On Bagging 2 Government Contracts: Retail Eyes More Upside

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Apple, HP Stocks Diverge In Premarket After Analyst Nudges Up Price Targets But Expresses Wariness Over Valuation: Retail Mood Toward Tech Giant Lifts

Apple, HP Stocks Diverge In Premarket After Analyst Nudges Up Price Targets But Expresses Wariness Over Valuation: Retail Mood Toward Tech Giant Lifts

E-Home Household's Stock Rallies Sparking Retail Chatter

E-Home Household's Stock Rallies Sparking Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

SuperCom Stock Surges Pre-Market On Bagging 2 Government Contracts: Retail Eyes More Upside

SuperCom Stock Surges Pre-Market On Bagging 2 Government Contracts: Retail Eyes More Upside

PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka celebrates her 17th birthday abroad with family NTI

PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka celebrates her 17th birthday abroad with family

Mumbai 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana moves US Supreme Court, cites double jeopardy against extradition to India dmn

Mumbai 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana moves US Supreme Court, cites double jeopardy against extradition to India

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

RingCentral Slips After Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Concerns Over Lack Of Near Catalysts

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Carmell, Mustang Bio, Revelation Biosciences Dominate Retail Biotech Talk As 2025 Kicks Off

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon