Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars

The brokerage reportedly sees UPST as a good fit for growth investors and anticipates that growth and margins will significantly improve in the coming quarters.

Upstart Holdings Stock Surges After Needham Upgrade: Retail Sentiment Soars
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 12:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 12:25 AM IST

Shares of AI-lending platform Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) rose over 12% on Friday after Needham reportedly upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ while keeping a price target of $100. This implies a nearly 15% upside from the current trading levels.

“Coming off the meetings, we believe that UPST has achieved a proper balance in funding, largely due to the increased appetite and partnerships with committed capital buyers,” Needham analysts wrote after meeting with the firm’s executives, according to a Barron's report.

“We also expect the funding environment to steadily improve as the short-end of the yield curve continues to come down,” they said.

The brokerage sees UPST as a good fit for growth investors, and anticipates that growth and margins will significantly improve in the coming quarters, according to the report.

Following the upgrade, retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (85/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

UPST’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 13, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits UPST’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:25 p.m. ET on Dec. 13, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this month, Redburn Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch reportedly upgraded Upstart to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of $95, up from $37.

The firm noted that Upstart has now delivered two quarters that exceeded expectations, with forward guidance an incremental positive.

Redburn also noted the significant market opportunity for Upstart's business, a powerful blend of AI and a scalable technology platform, that could boost the share price to over $250 in the next five years.

Notably, shares of Upstart have gained over 124% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Recent Stories

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid Broader Chip Rally On Losing Crypto-Mining Fraud Appeal: Retail Still Bullish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

AbbVie Stock Volatile On $200M Deal To Buy Nimble Therapeutics: Retail Still Bearish

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

RH Stock Climbs As Raised Revenue Outlook Offsets Q3 Profit Miss: Retail Confidence Breaks

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

House Judiciary Committee Report Reveals ‘Climate Cartel Of Money Managers’ Colluded To Take Over Exxon Board: Retail Sentiment Slips

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Broadcom Joins Trillion-Dollar Club Driving Marvell, Astera, And Other Chip Stocks To Record Highs: Retail Is Doubling Down

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon