Unity Software Stock Takes Off Pre-Market Following ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ Cryptic Post: Retail Turns Upbeat

United Software, Inc. ($U) shares spiked higher in pre-market trading on Thursday, the first trading session of 2025, although there has been no recent fundamental news to back the move.

Social media immediately linked the pre-market strength to another vague X post by Keith Gill, alias ‘’Roaring Kitty,” the name behind the 2021 meme stock mania.

San Francisco, California-based Unity offers a suite of tools for creating and marketing games and interactive experiences across mobile, personal computers (PC) and consoles, and even extended reality.

Gill's latest post, made late Wednesday, showed a short clip of the late musician Rick James, who is known for his 1983 song, “Unity.”

During the early 2021 meme mania, “Roaring Kitty’’ reportedly increased his net worth from $53,000 to nearly $300 million by trading in GameStop Corp. ($GME) stock, which went from mid-single digits at the end of 2020 to as high as $120.75 in late Jan. 2021.

Gill stayed off social media after the frenzy and reappeared in May 2024 following a three-year hiatus. In early December, ahead of GameStop's results, he created ripples in the market with a cryptic post.

Wednesday’s post yet again sent social media into a guessing game. One of his followers construed it as having nothing to do with Unity, but it could be a call for unity among the GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ($AMC) community.

Pet products retailer Chewy, Inc. ($CHWY) is also in the spotlight, as “Roaring Kitty” took a stake in the company the summer before liquidating.

Unity stock fell 45% in 2024 even as the S&P 500 Index, a measure of broader market performance, rose over 23%. Third-quarter results released in early November showed a revenue beat but an earnings miss.

The company, however, upwardly revised the guidance for the full year 2024.

An Investing.com report said a block trade of 1.32 million shares in Unity stock, valued at $29.7 million, was executed late Tuesday.

U sentiment and message volume Jan. 2, 2025, as of 7:03 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Unity stock turned to ‘extremely bullish’ (84/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago, marking the highest in a year. Message volume spiked to ‘extremely high’ as retail tried to make sense of Gill’s post.

A Unity stock watcher clubbed it along with GameStop and AMC following Roaring Kitty’s post, stating he is bullish.

Another said the stock will explode this year, citing increased institutional interest in the stock.

In premarket trading, Unity stock climbed 9.52% to $24.61 as of 7:03 a.m. ET. GameStop and Chewy were up 2.17% and 1.13%, respectively, while AMC was seen edging up by 0.25%.

