user
user icon

Ulta Beauty Shares Rise After Analyst Upgrade, Retail Bearishness Little Changed

Goldman Sachs upped its rating on the company's shares to 'Buy' and price target to $423 from $384, according to The Fly.

Ulta Beauty Shares Rise After Analyst Upgrade, Retail Bearishness Little Changed
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) rose 2% on Tuesday, and extended gains during the after-market trading hours, after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the company's shares.

The brokerage increased its rating to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and price target to $423 from $384, according to The Fly.

Analysts at the firm said growth in the beauty industry had "largely normalized" after a post-pandemic boom driven by a return to offices and social gatherings, and it sees Ulta Beauty "likely outperforming" the industry.

"We expect comp momentum in Q1 and FY25, supported by quarter-to-date trends, rising monthly active users since November 2024, and a notable increase in search activity for '21 Days of Beauty’," analysts said in a note.

In the company's earnings report last month, management discussed plans to improve the layout and presentation of its stores and promote more wellness products and online sales.  

Ulta forecasted full-year revenue between $11.5 billion and $11.6 billion and earnings per share of $22.50 to $22.90, missing analysts' targets on both parameters, according to Marketwatch.

CFO Paula Oyibo called the guidance cautionary at the time.

Meanwhile, two brokerages lowered their price targets last month. Jefferies adjusted it to $334 from $354, while Barclays slashed it to $327 from $445.

On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment was 'bearish', with low message volume around the stock.

Screenshot 2025-04-02 at 9.36.05 AM.png ULTA sentiment and message volume as of April 1 | Source: Stocktwits

One user commented that they would buy the dip in shares, praising the company's loyalty program and omnichannel strategy.

Currently, 15 of 30 analysts rate the stock 'Hold' and 14 rate it 'Buy' or higher, according to Koyfin data. Their average price target is $412.13.

Ulta shares closed Tuesday at $373.91, down 14% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

POET Stock Declines On Q4 Miss, Retail Sentiment Sours

POET Stock Declines On Q4 Miss, Retail Sentiment Sours

Vuzix Bags $500K Order For Its Smart Glasses From Augmex: Retail Turns Bullish Despite Stock Decline

Vuzix Bags $500K Order For Its Smart Glasses From Augmex: Retail Turns Bullish Despite Stock Decline

Meta AI Chief Joelle Pineau Set To Exit After 8-Year Stint: Retail Mood Tempers Amid Tariff Threat

Meta AI Chief Joelle Pineau Set To Exit After 8-Year Stint: Retail Mood Tempers Amid Tariff Threat

CoreWeave Stock Picks Up Steam After Muted Debut: Retail Still Has Mixed Feelings

CoreWeave Stock Picks Up Steam After Muted Debut: Retail Still Has Mixed Feelings

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision AJR

Indian stock market: Sensex, Nifty edge up as banking, IT stocks rally ahead of tariff decision

Recent Stories

POET Stock Declines On Q4 Miss, Retail Sentiment Sours

POET Stock Declines On Q4 Miss, Retail Sentiment Sours

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations dmn

Kerala: Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple 'kazhagam staff' Balu resigns amid caste discrimination allegations

"Waqf Amendment Bill being introduced in interest of country": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ddr

Waqf Amendment Bill in national interest, opposition driven by politics: Kiren Rijiju

IPL 2025: LSG mentor Zaheer 'disappointed' with the team's defeat against PBKS at home HRD

IPL 2025: LSG mentor Zaheer 'disappointed' with the team's defeat against PBKS at home

Kerala: Tribal boy gokul found hanging in Wayanad kalpetta police station; school records confirm he was minor anr

Kerala: Tribal boy found hanging in Wayanad police station; school records confirm he was minor

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani’s Spiritual Journey: Seven-Day Padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple

Video Icon
Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Owaisi Criticized CM Yogi Over Waqf Bill: 'You Want to Destroy Muslim Property' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Waqf Bill to be Tabled on April 2: Kiren Rijiju Confirms | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Video Icon