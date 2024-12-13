Uber Stock Rises Pre-Market On Goldman Sachs’ Top-Pick Tag, Retail Remains Upbeat

The brokerage has a buy rating with a $96 price target apiece on the stock, which implies more than 56% upside from its current levels.

Uber Stock Rises Pre-Market On Goldman Sachs’ Top-Pick Tag, Retail Remains Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 7:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

Goldman Sachs has reportedly selected Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) as its top pick, saying that its risk-to-reward balance is among the most attractive heading into 2025. Shares of the ride-sharing firm were trading nearly 2% higher in Friday’s pre-market session.

The brokerage has a buy rating with a $96 price target apiece on the stock, which implies more than 56% upside from current trading levels.

“From a stock selection standpoint, we see the most compelling risk/reward in companies that have lagged a robust market environment,” analyst Eric Sheridan said, according to a CNBC report.

“Uber is mired in a series of short-term debates (pricing inflation and competition impact on mobility growth) and medium/long term industry concerns (the impact of autonomous vehicles on supply/demand if not outright disintermediation). Against that backdrop, we see a company that can continue to deliver on its February 2024 Investor Day commitments despite the rise of autonomous vehicles,” he added.

Goldman anticipates gross bookings and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% and 39% from 2023 to 2026.

Following the development, retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to trend in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (76/100).

UBER’s Sentiment Meter as of 8:58 a.m. ET on Dec. 13, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits UBER’s Sentiment Meter as of 8:58 a.m. ET on Dec. 13, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Most retail chatter on Stocktwits indicated an optimistic take on the stock.

Meanwhile, TD Cowen has reportedly maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a $90 price target following its meeting with the company's CFO.

According to the brokerage, Uber's core Mobility business could grow low to mid teens year-over-year, aided by "multiple growth drivers over the next several years.”

Shares of UBER have gained over 5% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

EVgo Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Company Closes $1.25B DoE Loan Facility: Retail Sentiment Electrified

EVgo Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Company Closes $1.25B DoE Loan Facility: Retail Sentiment Electrified

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

Quanex, Himax, Broadcom And More: 5 Stocks Retail Is Most Bullish About On Stocktwits Ahead Of Friday’s Trading Session

Recent Stories

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

Ayro Gets Retail Buzzing After Becoming Tier-One Supplier For GM

iOS 18.2 update: Apple Intelligence is finally here! How to use image playground? gcw

iOS 18.2 update: Apple Intelligence is finally here! How to use image playground?

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

RingCentral Stock Dips On Analyst Warning Over 2025 Risks: Retail Sees Silver Lining

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

Boeing Stock In The Green After Planemaker Unveils Billion-Dollar Expansion Plan: Retail Gets On Board

EVgo Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Company Closes $1.25B DoE Loan Facility: Retail Sentiment Electrified

EVgo Stock Jumps Pre-Market After Company Closes $1.25B DoE Loan Facility: Retail Sentiment Electrified

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon