Uber Stock In Spotlight After Taiwan Blocks Bid To Acquire Foodpanda: Retail’s Stirred But Not Shaken

Fair Trade Commission Vice Chairman Chen Chih-min reportedly said at a briefing in Taipei that Uber Eats' main competition comes from Foodpanda and that their combined market share would be over 90%.

Uber Stock In Spotlight After Taiwan Blocks Bid To Acquire Foodpanda: Retail’s Stirred But Not Shaken
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 7:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) were in the spotlight on Thursday morning after Taiwan’s anti-trust regulator rejected the firm’s $950 million bid to acquire Delivery Hero’s Foodpanda, raising concerns that it might be anti-competitive.

Fair Trade Commission Vice Chairman Chen Chih-min reportedly said at a briefing in Taipei that Uber Eats' main competition comes from Foodpanda, highlighting that their combined market share would be over 90%.

“The merger would lead to far greater disadvantages from competitive restraints compared to the overall economic benefits,” Chen said according to a Bloomberg report.

If the deal had gone through, it would have been one of the largest ever international acquisitions in Taiwan, outside of the semiconductor industry.

After holding multiple public hearings and getting assurance from both firms, the FTC decided it would be difficult for potential rivals to enter the market.

“The combined business would lack competitive pressures, therefore increasing incentives for it to raise prices for consumers and for restaurants,” Chen said.

According to the Bloomberg report, Uber issued a statement expressing disappointment in the FTC’s decision but stating that it would continue to invest in Taiwan. The company, however, did not mention any intention to appeal.

Uber had earlier targeted closing the acquisition by the first half of 2025. The firm had argued that consumers would benefit from the combination of Uber’s wider selection across northern Taiwan and in major urban centers with Foodpanda’s comparative strength in southern Taiwan and in smaller cities.

"Better service for consumers helps drive more orders from merchants, and more orders from merchants means more opportunities for delivery partners to earn,” Uber said in May this year when it announced its intention to acquire the Foodpanda business.

Following the development, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped into the ‘bearish’ territory (36/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago. 

UBER’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:16 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits UBER’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:16 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the failed bid, retail chatter on Stocktwits wasn’t all negative.

Even in Thursday’s pre-market session, UBER shares traded flat versus Tuesday’s closing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

We Asked Retail Where Tesla Stock Will Close Out 2024: More Than Half Think It Will Be Over $450

We Asked Retail Where Tesla Stock Will Close Out 2024: More Than Half Think It Will Be Over $450

Toyota Stock Catches Retail's Eye After Report Of Auto Giant's Aim To Double Equity Returns

Toyota Stock Catches Retail's Eye After Report Of Auto Giant's Aim To Double Equity Returns

Volato Group Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Resolution Of NYSE American Non-Compliance: Retail Sentiment Edges Higher

Volato Group Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Resolution Of NYSE American Non-Compliance: Retail Sentiment Edges Higher

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

Recent Stories

Grooms father rents plane to drop millions of rupees at brides house in Pakistan, video goes viral dmn

Groom's father rents plane to drop millions of rupees at bride’s house in Pakistan, video goes viral (WATCH)

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Union Minister Jitendra Singh shk

Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Reliance Jio rolls out new Rs 601 unlimited 5g gift voucher check eligibility benefits how to gift and more gcw

Reliance Jio rolls out new Rs 601 UNLIMITED 5G gift voucher | Check benefits, how to gift and more

Honda City to Kia Sonet: Top 5 affordable cars with ADAS features in India gcw

Honda City to Kia Sonet: Top 5 affordable cars with ADAS features in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon