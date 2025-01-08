Twilio Stock Swings On Mizuho Upgrade Ahead of Investor Day: Retail Bullish

Mizuho expects "meaningful" sales stabilization and improved revenue visibility for Twilio, and sees opportunity for acceleration to double-digit growth in 2025 and beyond.

Twilio Stock Swings On Mizuho Upgrade Ahead of Investor Day: Retail Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 9:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 9:33 PM IST

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) stock was up more than 2% as markets opened on Wednesday after Mizuho’s upgrade to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of $140, up from $85, ahead of the company's investor day on Jan.23. 

However, the gains were quickly wiped out and the stock tumbled nearly 3% below Tuesday’s closing as investors digested softer-than-expected jobs data and took stock of a CNN report that said President-elect Donald Trump was mulling a national economic emergency declaration.

Mizuho expects "meaningful" sales stabilization and improved revenue visibility for Twilio, and sees opportunity for acceleration to double-digit growth in 2025 and beyond, according to TheFly.

Analysts also anticipate the company will exceed expectations for its 2025 profit margin forecast and may set a long-term target of over 22%. There’s also speculation Twilio could announce a new share buyback program.

After a 50% gain in 2024, Mizuho believes that better insight into Twilio's growth plans and a refreshed outlook could drive the stock to outperform further.

Screenshot 2025-01-08 103356.png Twilio Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan 8 as of 10:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Twilio’s stock surged to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, as chatter also increased to ‘extremely high’ levels. 

One user noted that Twilio is likely to gain further as it sits at the intersection of various artificial intelligence (AI) applications. 

Twilio provides communication APIs for voice, text, chat, video, and email. Its products are used by major companies such as Uber, Airbnb, Netflix, and HubSpot.

The company’s stock has gained nearly 90% over the last six months. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Crypto Mining Stocks Hit Hard By Bitcoin Plunge, But Retail Refuses To Buckle

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

Recent Stories

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon